ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Winning Premier League is more difficult than Champions League

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KH5tD_0fktntJX00

Pep Guardiola maintains that winning the Premier League is tougher than achieving Champions League success.

Guardiola’s Manchester City side are hoping to secure their fourth domestic title in five seasons on Sunday.

Victory over Aston Villa in their final game will see City pip second-placed Liverpool to the crown regardless of the result of the Merseysiders’ clash with Wolves.

Liverpool could still steal some of their limelight by going on to win the Champions League – something which has eluded Guardiola during his City tenure – but the Spaniard believes the Premier League is the greater prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04D5p6_0fktntJX00
Liverpool could yet win the title (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “I would say it’s more difficult. There’s a lot of weeks and games, struggles with injuries, good and bad moments with different situations, tough opponents.

“It’s satisfying because it’s every day. When you fight for the Premier League and have success right at the end, it gives you a sense that you enjoy a lot. We are happier in our lives when you win.

“When you win and win it (makes for) good training sessions, a good environment and mood. It’s not like the FA Cup or a single game, it’s a routine.

“I’m not saying the Champions League is not important. We’re mad, crazy to win it. We want it, we love it.

“We’d love to be in Paris (for the final) next week but to win 38 games, rather than six, eight or nine games, is different.

I’m not saying the Champions League is not important. We’re mad, crazy to win it. We want it, we love it

“Always I like it, since I was a player. The league is nice and we are on the verge of that. We are close.”

The job is not done yet, however, with any slip-up against Villa potentially opening the door for Liverpool, who are just one point behind, to win a record-equalling 20th league title.

The situation is similar to 2019, when City won comfortably at Brighton to hold off the Reds, again by a point.

That is the blueprint City will be hoping to follow again, and not go through final-day turmoil similar to 2012 when it took a famous, last-gasp comeback against QPR to pip Manchester United.

Guardiola said: “It is difficult to say ‘control your emotions’ when we know exactly what we are playing for. They are human beings, they have feelings.

“Maybe we will have to live through something unexpected, be uncomfortable, but what we can do is react the best way possible, be positive and don’t give up.

“In football when you think it’s over it’s not over. Just do exactly what you’ve done in the last month, all the games we’ve played, home and away, and go for it.

“Today we trained like for a normal Premier League game through the season, the same. It was nothing special because the importance of the game, they know it. There is nothing to tell them.”

City are boosted for the decisive clash by the return of defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones from ankle and thigh injuries respectively.

The pair had both been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign but have made quicker-than-expected recoveries and were back in training on Thursday.

The news is particularly welcome with centre-back Ruben Dias remaining out and Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho, who has played as a makeshift defender, having both had problems in recent weeks.

Guardiola said: “We have incredible doctors and physios and they have recovered. They made a partial training and we will see tomorrow. It is good for us to have them back.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Aston Villa continue recruitment drive with signing of Boubacar Kamara

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Boubacar Kamara on a five-year deal. The 22-year-old French midfielder will join Villa from Ligue 1 side Marseille once his contract expires in the summer. Kamara has just earned his first call-up to the France national team following an impressive season in which...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chelsea stars face ‘strange situation’, admits boss Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has admitted the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso now face a “strange” limbo at Chelsea. Blues boss Tuchel has already revealed the Stamford Bridge club are in talks with Azpilicueta about his future, despite the club captain having triggered an automatic one-year contract extension.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Aymeric Laporte reveals he was carrying knee injury over final weeks of season

Aymeric Laporte has revealed he played through the pain to help Manchester City seal the Premier League title after injuring his knee with two games left to play. The 27-year-old withdrew from the Spain squad on Wednesday for their upcoming Nations League fixtures citing the knee injury that forced him off during City’s 5-1 win at Molineux on May 11.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
newschain

Stephen Kenny impressed by Michael Obafemi improvement as striker earns recall

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has moved to inject pace and firepower into his team ahead of June’s Nations League fixtures. Kenny has included Swansea striker Michael Obafemi, as well as handing first senior call-ups to Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton and Derby counterpart Festy Ebosele, in a 27-man party for the games against Armenia, Ukraine and Scotland.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

I am staying next season – Mohamed Salah rules out Liverpool exit this summer

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah refused to be drawn on his protracted contract negotiations but insisted he will not be heading out of the club this summer. With just over 12 months remaining on his contract, speculation will undoubtedly increase about the Egypt international’s future. Saturday’s Champions League final opponents...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mikel Arteta to tell out-of-contract players if they have Arsenal future

Arsenal’s trio of out-of-contract-players will be told if they have a future at the Emirates Stadium now that the Premier League season is over. Decisions have already been made over Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Mohamed Elneny but boss Mikel Arteta has held off revealing his plans in the hope of avoiding any disruption to the Gunners’ run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League#Wolves#The Champions League#Spaniard
newschain

Festy Ebosele named in Republic of Ireland squad for Nations League

Derby striker Festy Ebosele has been handed a first senior Republic of Ireland call-up as manager Stephen Kenny increased his attacking options for the forthcoming Nations League campaign. The 19-year-old, who will join Serie A side Udinese on July 1 after agreeing a five-year deal earlier this year, has been...
WORLD
newschain

Jordan Henderson: No more motivation needed to win a Champions League final

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists he does not need any extra motivation heading into the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Team-mate Mohamed Salah, who shared press conferences duties with the midfielder at the club’s media day ahead of Saturday’s match at the Stade de France, has already spoken of a revenge mission against the LaLiga club after defeat to them in the 2018 final in Kiev.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jurgen Klopp’s pride is tinged with disappointment after final day drama

Jurgen Klopp was proud but disappointed after seeing his Liverpool side miss out on the Premier League title to Manchester City. A rollercoaster afternoon saw the Reds’ fans buoyed by City’s struggles against Aston Villa while they willed their side to find a way to defeat Wolves after conceding an early goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster undergoing medical at Tottenham

Fraser Forster is having a medical at Tottenham ahead of his proposed free transfer. The goalkeeper is out of contract at Southampton this summer and is poised to sign for the north London club. The PA news agency understands Forster was at the club’s training ground on Wednesday under going...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Sean Longstaff signs new three-year deal at Newcastle

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has ended speculation over his future by signing a new three-year contract. The 24-year-old academy graduate, who had been linked with moves to West Brom and Watford and was a target for Manchester United earlier in his career, has put pen to paper after an impressive conclusion to the Premier League season under head coach Eddie Howe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Thiago has ‘good chance’ of being fit for Champions League final

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could be winning his battle to be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday. The playmaker appeared a major doubt after being forced out of Sunday’s final Premier League game against Wolves at half-time with an Achilles injury. The 31-year-old also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

St Johnstone cup final hero Shaun Rooney leaves club to join Fleetwood

St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney has agreed a two-year contract with Fleetwood. The 25-year-old became a club hero at McDiarmid Park after scoring the winning goals for the Perth side in the finals of both the Premier Sports Cup and the Scottish Cup last term. However, he has declined the...
SOCCER
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy