Paulina Gretzky Shared a Peek at Dad Wayne Gretzky Speaking at Her Fairytale Wedding

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
Fans already got a glimpse of Paulina Gretzky ’s dreamy wedding dresses when she married pro golfer Dustin Johnson in April, now she’s giving an insider’s look into her beautiful wedding weekend. One person who was a major figure into making the magic happen was her dad, Wayne Gretzky.

In a romantic movie-like video, the hockey great is seen addressing their friends and family members who gathered for such a special event. While holding a microphone, he opens the clip with his moving words, “This has been just the most incredible three days that I’ve ever had, and I’ve had a lot of fun.” The video then takes the viewer on an adventure from Paulina and Johnson’s teary-eyed vows to the stunning (and very expensive) wedding reception at Blackberry Farm, about three hours outside of Nashville.

The cinematic experience also shares those important wedding day moments from mother of the bride Janet Jones Gretzky gasping in delight at her daughter in her Vera Wang gown to dad trying to keep it together while walking his daughter down the aisle. Even though the couple has been engaged since 2013 and share two boys , Tatum, 7, and River, 4, this day meant a lot to the close-knit family. Paulina captioned the Instagram post, “𝙼r. & 𝙼𝚛𝚜. 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗𝚜𝚘𝚗♡.”  Her mom chimed in the comments, “Magical ♥️Love. Even Wang, who has seen her share of weddings as a fashion designer, seemed impressed, “ OMG. THE MOST BEAUTIFUL FILM FOR A BEAUTIFUL WEDDING. EVERY LAST DETAIL AND THE LOCATIONS!”

Let’s just say the Gretzky family knows how to throw a big event and a grand party with lots of feeling and emotion. It’s a weekend they will never forget.

