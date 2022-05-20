ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Family sues Tik Tok after 10-year-old girl dies taking the 'blackout challenge'

 5 days ago

A Pennsylvania mother is suing TikTok after her 10-year-old-daughter died doing what social media is calling 'the blackout challenge,' encouraging viewers...

