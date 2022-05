Marple Township police are assisting a Delaware County family in their search for a local business owner who has been missing for a week and may be in trouble. George Hughes, 57, was last seen outside the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in the Edgemont Square Shopping Center in Newtown Township on May 16. He had left his business, Broomall Auto Body, around 11 a.m. and was in the area of the liquor store between 2-4 p.m., his family said.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO