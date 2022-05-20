Cardiff complete signing of Nigeria full-back Jamilu Collins from Paderborn

Nigeria defender Jamilu Collins has targeted a push for the Premier League after joining Cardiff on a two-year deal from German side Paderborn.

Cardiff finished 18th in the Sky Bet Championship this season, but the 25-times-capped full-back expects a big improvement from the Bluebirds next term.

“I’m really excited to be in Cardiff, and I can’t wait to get started,” 27-year-old Collins told the club website.

“The club has great history, and when I got the call to come to Cardiff, I was so excited, I couldn’t resist.

“The goal is to fight for the Premier League. I can’t wait to meet the supporters and to fight for the jersey.”

Collins is Cardiff’s fourth signing in the space of a week, with Bluebirds boss Steve Morison having already snapped up goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, midfielder Ebou Adams and winger Ollie Tanner.

Morison said: “We’ve been monitoring him for a long period, and we’re really pleased to get him signed.

“He’s a great athlete, a really good left-back, and can play in that left wing-back position as well.

“I want to get as many bodies in for the start of pre-season, because the first 10 days of pre-season are going to be huge.”

