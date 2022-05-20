ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bruno Lage relishing Wolves’ chance to have a say in Premier League decider

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Wolves head coach Bruno Lage has bittersweet memories of this season but is relishing the thought of his side having an input in this weekend’s Premier League title decider.

The midlands club visit Liverpool on the final weekend of the 2021-22 campaign looking to end a six-game winless run that has ended their hopes of playing European football next season.

While Wolves are guaranteed a top-half finish of between eighth and 10th, Lage has been disappointed at how the last few weeks have unfolded and hopes they can now sign off with a flourish at Anfield.

“I’m happy with what we did but when you look back at the last six games, we don’t have the points that we should have,” said Lage, whose side have collected just two points from their last 18 available.

“The emotions are mixed – happy because we have had a good season but when we put ourselves in that position and we are near reaching European football, after it’s a little bit of frustration.”

Lage has enjoyed watching the battle between table-topping Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool, who must win on Sunday afternoon to have any chance of keeping their unprecedented quadruple bid alive.

And he is looking forward to his side potentially determining whether the top-flight crown remains in Manchester or heads to Merseyside.

“It’s a pleasure to watch the way they play and it’s a pleasure to watch these two teams fight until the end for the championship,” said Lage, who will again be without Romain Saiss because of injury.

“What Man City and Liverpool are doing in every competition, the levels are so high. They are so special and they are the best teams in the competition and maybe the best teams in the world.

“We are excited to be involved in this situation and for us it’s another good moment to play against a strong team. We go there trying to give a different image than we did in the last six games.”

While Wolves have not beaten Liverpool in their last 11 league games, Lage’s side have performed well against the top six this season, winning at Tottenham and Manchester United and drawing at Chelsea.

“We have a good record in away games and good performances against these kind of teams and we go there with that ambition to play the way we like to play in a big stadium,” added Lage.

