Yuma, AZ

Mark Kelly visiting Yuma border Friday, the same day a federal judge is supposed to rule on Title 42

By April Hettinger
 4 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sen. Mark Kelly will be meeting with officials at the Yuma border Friday.

The senator will be discussing the current situation at the border, including the status of Title 42.

The clock is ticking with the potential end of Title 42 just four days away. The Department of Homeland Security is now asking a federal judge to decide by Friday whether the lift will be put on hold.

DHS says a quicker ruling could help them to better prepare if the title is lifted Monday.

All this as activity continues to increase at the border with Yuma Sector seeing over 177,000 apprehensions since last October.

Sen. Kelly will also be hosting a discussion over water infrastructure projects as part of the Biden Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

Several renovations will be made in Yuma county.

Comments / 3

Terri Lynn Eckles
4d ago

looks like he does not want to talk to anyone. only there because election is coming up

Reply(1)
5
