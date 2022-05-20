ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calloway County, KY

Kentucky State Police to hold funeral procession for sheriff’s deputy who was killed

By Jacob Latimer
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Kentucky State Police will be holding a funeral procession for Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Wayne Cash on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cash died in a shooting earlier this week, which also ended with the death of another individual, according to state police.

The procession will be held at the Community Financial Services Bank Center on Murray State University’s campus. An entombment with honors will be held right after at Murray City Cemetery.

“He was a great friend to many people in good times and bad and truly lived out a servant’s heart,” his obituary says.

According to his obituary, he leaves behind his parents, his wife and two children.

Cash retired from the state police with the rank of sergeant. He was serving as Calloway County’s chief deputy in the sheriff’s office when he was killed in a shooting on Monday, May 17 in Marshall County.

“This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”

State police haven’t released further details about the shooting.

Kentucky State Police will hold a funeral procession for a sheriff’s deputy killed in a shooting. Kentucky State Police

The funeral service for Cash will be live-streamed on Imes Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook page starting at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday.

