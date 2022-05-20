ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase catching 10,000 footballs as part of summer training

By Chris Roling
 5 days ago
One would think after one of the best debuts since Randy Moss, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase wouldn’t have a ton to work on this offseason as he preps for his sophomore season.

Just don’t tell Chase.

Coming off 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns (18.0 per-catch average) and 368 yards and one touchdown in the playoffs, Chase says he’s working on some of the finer things.

And he’s got a goal of catching 10,000 footballs this summer.

“This year, what I’ve been working on the most is just staying low on my releases,” Chase said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “And trying to overemphasize the head fakes with the shoulders and eyes and stuff like that so they don’t jump all over my body.”

Luckily for pretty much everyone, Chase has already looked like his usual self in early practice sessions, a welcome sight given the silly overreactions to a few drops he had last year.

No word if that 10,000-football goal is any different than other offseasons, but Chase’s work will probably help Joe Burrow’s idea that the offense can be even better next season.

