San Diego, CA

Padres manager Melvin expected to return to dugout Friday

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The San Diego Padres say manager Bob Melvin plans to return to the dugout when they open a three-game series at San Francisco on Friday.

Melvin has been away since having prostate surgery on May 11. He will rejoin the Padres for the final three games of a nine-game, three-city trip.

The Padres said no cancer was found during Melvin's surgery.

Bench coach Ryan Christenson managed the team in Melvin's absence.

The Padres went 4-2 in a swing through Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Christenson also managed three games on their last homestand, going 2-1.

