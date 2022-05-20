ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Former Mercedes city attorney indicted for theft, pleads not guilty

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The former city attorney of Mercedes was indicted on charges of program theft and plead not guilty.

Juan R. Molina was arrested on Thursday and charged by a grand jury for the offense of federal program theft, according to court documents obtained by ValleyCentral.

Molina was the Mercedes city attorney of Mercedes from August 2014 to February 2019.

The indictment stated that Molina, under a Federal program, “did embezzle, steal, obtain by fraud” a total of at least $5,000.

The funds were then deposited to an account used for real estate development in, or around, Mercedes, according to the indictment.

ValleyCentral reached out to the City of Mercedes who released the following statement:

“The City of Mercedes will continue to cooperate with federal officials as we seek justice for Mercedes.”

Records show that Molina was released after entering a bond amount of $30,000.



ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

