POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – City Creek Road will be closed from the top of Lincoln Street (Upper City Creek Trailhead) to Kinport Peak beginning Monday. Alternative routes to the top of Kinport Peak include access for vehicles 50” or less (e.g. ATV) from the Cusick Creek Trailhead (Route 010) and from the top of Michaud Creek (Route 004). Full-size vehicle access is available through the reservation (with a trespass permit). When work is not being done in the area, the bottom of City Creek Road (up to Bridge 11/North Fork Road) will remain open to allow access to the North Fork Road.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO