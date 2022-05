MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thousands of nurses plan to picket in a few weeks as contract negotiations continue at several hospitals. Some nurses were creating signs on Saturday to hold the line. They say they’re overworked, understaffed, and patients are paying too much for health care. “Our healthcare system is in critical condition,” said RN and President of the Minnesota Nurses Association Mary C. Turner. “Hospital executives with million-dollar salaries have created a staffing and retention crisis which is pushing nurses away from the bedside. Nurses say that in the end, better contracts mean better care for patients. They plan to hold an informational picket...

