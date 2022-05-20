ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

BLOOD DRIVE IN YUCCA VALLEY TOMORROW

By z1077news
 4 days ago

Lifestream will be holding a blood drive on Saturday, May 21st at The Center for...

MORONGO VALLEY CSD MEETS TONIGHT IN SPECIAL SESSION TO DISCUSS BUDGET ISSUES

The Morongo Valley Community Services Board of Directors has called a special meeting tonight to discuss budget issues. The sole agenda item is a budget workshop, where the directors are expected to begin preparation for fiscal year’s 2022-2023 budget. The meeting will be held in person tonight at 6 p.m. at the Convington Park Multi-Purpose room, located at 11165 Vale Drive in Morongo Valley.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
COUNTY SUPERVISORS CONSIDER JOSHUA TREE BACKUP PLAN TODAY

Some important Morongo Basin issues are on the agenda at today’s May 24, meeting of County Supervisors in San Bernardino. County Supervisors appear to have a backup plan should California’s Fish and Game Commission fail to protect the western Joshua tree on the state’s Endangered Species Act when it meets June 15. Today’s action effectively states the county’s intention to increase penalties for unlawful removal of the tree in unincorporated areas should the state fail to do so. The proposal will increase the fine from the present range of $500 to $1,000 per tree, to $5,000 for first offense; and up to $10,000 and $20,000 for second and third offenses plus up to six months imprisonment. Today’s board decisions also extend the county’s contract with Morongo Basin Unity Home through June 2023 and adds over $300,000 to its operating budget. The Yucca Valley Animal Shelter’s contract to provide animal control services in Morongo Basin’s unincorporated gets a five-year extension and $200,000 budget increase.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
SUSPECTED FENTANYL TRAFFICKERS ARRESTED IN YUCCA VALLEY RAID

A Sheriff’s raid on a Yucca Valley home resulted in the arrest of two people suspected of trafficking the powerful drug fentanyl as well as other drugs. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Department on Friday, May 13, deputies assigned to the Multiple Enforcement Team, the M.E.T., served a search warrant at 7746 Geronimo Trail in Yucca Valley. Deputies located narcotic pills, suspected fentanyl, packaging materials, digital scale, U.S. currency, a handgun, and ammunition. Blake Amaro 24, and Sylvana Parada, 41, were at the residence during the service of the search warrant. Amaro was arrested for investigation of possession of narcotics for sale and other felony charges. Blake Amaro was booked at the Morongo Basin jail with bail set at $50,000.00. Sylvana Parada was arrested for investigation of possession of controlled substance while armed as well as other felony charges. She was booked at the Morongo Basin jail. The MET is a specialized position within in the Town of Yucca Valley Police Dept. funded by the Town of Yucca Valley’s Measure Y. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Deputy J. Ortiz at 760-366-4175.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
A CALL FOR ART FOR THE DOWNTOWN 29 PALMS ART GALLERY

“Sand in My Shoe: Summer in the Mojave” is the theme for the summer Art in Public Places exhibition at Twentynine Palms Visitor Center & Gallery, on display from June 4 to July 29, 2022. Desert artists are invited to submit an original piece of art for the group exhibition. Artwork should be delivered to the visitor center on intake day, Friday, June 3, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Artists unable to make this time can arrange an appointment for an earlier delivery day or time by calling (760)358-6324. No submissions will be accepted after 1 p.m. on intake day. Artwork should reflect the theme of summer in our Mojave Desert and can be expressed in painting, photography, mixed media, or 3-D work.
MOJAVE, CA
MUSD TO RECOGNIZE DISTRICT EMPLOYEES, RETIREES

During tonight’s regular session meeting of the Morongo Unified School District, the board of trustees will recognize district employees and retirees for years of service in the district. As the school year winds down, the Morongo Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet in regular session tonight at...
JOSHUA TREE, CA

