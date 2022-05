The Lebanon High School track and field team was forced to compete in the Missouri Class 5 Sectional 3 on Monday afternoon after the team was scheduled to perform on Saturday, but lightning postponed the event. Despite the delay, the ‘Jackets and Lady ‘Jackets sent seven student-athletes through to the Class 5 state championships that will be held on Friday and Saturday in Jefferson City. “It was a huge undertaking by the Waynesville coaching staff and administration, and they did a great job,” head coach Shane Rebmann said. “Coming back on Monday presented a huge challenge for the kids also. We encouraged our kids to get some work in over the weekend just to stay sharp. We have a lot of seniors who obviously had a busy weekend with graduation, so that presented a challenge. I was really proud of how our kids reacted to that adversity.” For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

