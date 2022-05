The 2022 hurricane season begins June 1, and Polk State College officials encourage students, faculty, and staff to be prepared. The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center is forecasting an above-normal storm season, with a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms, of which six to 10 could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or greater, including three to six major hurricanes that are deemed Category 3 or greater. An average storm season generates seven hurricanes and 14 named storms.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO