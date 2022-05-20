‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Poster Reveals Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in High Fantasy

The Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live already? Say it ain’t so! Last night, Emmy nominated actress Natasha Lyonne made her SNL hosting debut alongside musical guest Japanese Breakfast. There was plenty of fanfare before the show even started. A number of long-time cast members, including Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson announced that they would be leaving the show after this season. Considering these four have stayed past the typical seven-year SNL contract, we knew this day would rear its ugly head sooner or later. Regardless, this announcement can’t help but feel like a shock, especially since it feels like this cast is still trying to find their footing. McKinnon had a sweet and teary send-off when she thanked the crowd in her “Final Encounter” Cold Open, Davidson slid over to Colin Jost at the Weekend Update desk to look back on his time at the show, and Aidy Bryant thanked everyone for a great 10 years while she forecasted trends with Bowen Yang. There were many emotions swirling about for Natasha Lyonne’s host debut, but as expected, she handled her hosting duties like a pro.

