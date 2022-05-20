ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

Utah fire crews tackle massive oil tanker engulfed in flames

By Vivian Chow
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GCC4M_0fktjY7E00

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews tackled a massive oil tanker fire in the Wasatch County area on Thursday night.

The Wasatch Fire Department says the incident happened on SR-40 near mile marker 44 around 9:40 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a truck with a crude oil tanker completely engulfed in flames.

SHOCKING: Pleasant Grove son allegedly shot and killed mother
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tdDn_0fktjY7E00
    (Courtesy of Wasatch Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqmAg_0fktjY7E00
    (Courtesy of Wasatch Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVl5G_0fktjY7E00
    (Courtesy of Wasatch Fire)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BETJH_0fktjY7E00
    (Courtesy of Wasatch Fire)

Fire officials were able to unhook the rear tanker pump to prevent the flames was spreading further to the rest of the truck and its fuel tanks. Details on what caused the fire has not been released.

Multiple fire engines, hazmat crews, an ambulance, members of the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) Team and more responded to the scene.

REMEMBERED: Hundreds attend vigil to honor Springville girl shot in attempted murder-suicide

Crews were able to safely extinguish the blaze. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

Roads in the area were closed for some time to allow for debris cleanup, but have since reopened.

