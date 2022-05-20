ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been cancelled.

Original story below…

BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Baltimore area.

The watch covers Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County and will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20th.

Forecasters say a strong thunderstorm system tracking from northern West Virginia across Pennsylvania may get far enough south to bring some damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes to northern Maryland.

Residents should stay tuned to local forecasts.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Sweeps In As Severe Thunderstorm Watch Ends

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Storms that affected the Baltimore area Sunday evening will move out of the area tonight with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy through Monday. With the exception of Caroline Co. the severe weather threat has ended across Maryland. Locally heavy rainfall will continue in spots through 10 PM but any lingering pockets of gusty winds or hail will be isolated in nature. @wjz#mdwx pic.twitter.com/NpIGw2PZLc — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) May 23, 2022 This respite comes after a Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of Maryland until 9 p.m. After that, Anne Arundel County remained under a flood warning until 2...
BALTIMORE, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Howard, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Baltimore City in northern Maryland Northwestern Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Eastern Howard County in central Maryland East central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland North central Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbia, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Columbia, Severn, Elkridge, Riviera Beach, Baltimore-Washington Airport, Historic Ellicott City, Glen Burnie, Ellicott City, Dundalk, Catonsville, Woodlawn, Severna Park, Odenton, Milford Mill, Lochearn, Laurel, Pasadena, Arbutus and Lake Shore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Slight chance for severe storms in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon, evening

UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—Forecasters say there is a slight chance for severe storms in the Baltimore area on Sunday. The National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and locally heavy rainfall are … Continue reading "Slight chance for severe storms in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon, evening" The post Slight chance for severe storms in Baltimore area on Sunday afternoon, evening appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

A Baltimore County news update with WYPR reporter John Lee

The Fraternal Order of Police held a vote of no-confidence last night regarding Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, and called for her dismissal. The County school system is grappling with persistent transportation problems and a nationwide driver shortage. And concerns over Baltimore County teacher pay and school safety sparked...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County First Responders Search For And Find Missing Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters were searching for a missing girl believed to be in the area of Hereford High School in Parkton, Maryland, on Monday evening, according to authorities. First responders used a drone, ATV, and other equipment to search for a “missing female” near Maryland’s Northern Central Railroad Trail, fire officials said in a social media post. Crews are in the area of Hereford High School near the NCR trail actively searching for missing female. Search currently underway with utilization of drone, ATV, and ground units. DT 1828 *TA pic.twitter.com/QQf7N51uln — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 23, 2022 Baltimore...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Air Quality Alert issued for Baltimore area on Saturday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Saturday in the Baltimore area. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects … Continue reading "Air Quality Alert issued for Baltimore area on Saturday" The post Air Quality Alert issued for Baltimore area on Saturday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Police to celebrate National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—The iconic green and black helicopters of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC), bearing the State flag across the tail, are an easily recognized focal point for the Department’s commitment of service. However, many people who have seen these state-of-the-art helicopters traverse the Maryland skies are probably unaware what it takes to keep the Department’s fleet of … Continue reading "Maryland State Police to celebrate National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day" The post Maryland State Police to celebrate National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Warm Temperatures May Help Create A Severe Storm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After nearly tying a record high in Baltimore on Saturday, temperatures on Sunday will again be hot—but not quite as high.  Afternoon highs will reach around 90 degrees with increasing clouds by afternoon.  A cold front will approach the area from the west during the day, increasing the chance for a storm or two later in the afternoon and evening.  The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for an isolated severe storm or two on Sunday afternoon and evening.  Gusty winds and a threat for hail may accompany the storms, but coverage looks widely scattered to isolated.  Cooler weather returns to start next week with a few lingering showers Monday.  Highs around 70 can be expected Monday through Wednesday and lows in the 50s.  Warmer weather will return later in the week along with a chance for a few storms on Thursday and Friday.  Temperature highs will reach the low 80s on both days.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

DC-bound Megabus overturns on I-95 near Baltimore, injuring dozens

A coach bus overturned Sunday morning while traveling south to D.C. on Interstate 95 through Baltimore County, Maryland, sending about a third of its passengers to the hospital. The Baltimore County Fire Department said that 27 of 47 passengers, including the driver, were injured when the Megabus overturned around 7...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Search Begins For Missing Baltimore Teen

A Baltimore teenager has gone missing, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her, authorities say. Kyndall Goodman, 14, went missing from the 2700 block of Gywnns Falls Parkway around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 24, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Kyndall is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Here's When Baltimore Public Pools Open

The weather is heating up, so we've got to find a way to cool down. Baltimore Parks and Recreation announced their pools will open Memorial Day Weekend for the 2022 season. Park Pools will begin a season with a weekend only schedule starting May 28 to June 15, opening fully on June 16 through September 5, the department says.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

House Struck By Lightning In MontCo: Officials

A house was struck by lightning in Montgomery County, officials confirmed. A washing machine was smoking after the 3:50 p.m. incident, Montgomery County Public Affairs Coordinator Todd Stieritz told Daily Voice. No injuries were reported. A severe tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NottinghamMD.com

Water main break reported in Overlea

OVERLEA, MD—A water main break in the Overlea area has left many residents without water. The Department of Public Works reports that a 10-inch diameter main has ruptured in the 600-block of Dale Avenue (21206). Forty customers and two hydrants are currently without service. There has been no ETA on repairs. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post Water main break reported in Overlea appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OVERLEA, MD
