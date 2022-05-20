Tornado Watch issued for Baltimore area on Friday

UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been cancelled.

BALTIMORE, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the Baltimore area.

The watch covers Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County and will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 20th.

Forecasters say a strong thunderstorm system tracking from northern West Virginia across Pennsylvania may get far enough south to bring some damaging wind gusts and possible tornadoes to northern Maryland.

Residents should stay tuned to local forecasts.

