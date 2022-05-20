LEARN ACRYLIC POURING AT YUCCA VALLEY WORKSHOP

Some important Morongo Basin issues are on the agenda at today’s May 24, meeting of County Supervisors in San Bernardino. County Supervisors appear to have a backup plan should California’s Fish and Game Commission fail to protect the western Joshua tree on the state’s Endangered Species Act when it meets June 15. Today’s action effectively states the county’s intention to increase penalties for unlawful removal of the tree in unincorporated areas should the state fail to do so. The proposal will increase the fine from the present range of $500 to $1,000 per tree, to $5,000 for first offense; and up to $10,000 and $20,000 for second and third offenses plus up to six months imprisonment. Today’s board decisions also extend the county’s contract with Morongo Basin Unity Home through June 2023 and adds over $300,000 to its operating budget. The Yucca Valley Animal Shelter’s contract to provide animal control services in Morongo Basin’s unincorporated gets a five-year extension and $200,000 budget increase.

