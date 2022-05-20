ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

LEARN ACRYLIC POURING AT YUCCA VALLEY WORKSHOP

By z1077news
z1077fm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYucca Valley’s Recreation Department offers an acrylic paint pouring workshop led by the Open Art Studio Instructor, Beverly Schmuckle. Artist Beverly...

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

z1077fm.com

A CALL FOR ART FOR THE DOWNTOWN 29 PALMS ART GALLERY

“Sand in My Shoe: Summer in the Mojave” is the theme for the summer Art in Public Places exhibition at Twentynine Palms Visitor Center & Gallery, on display from June 4 to July 29, 2022. Desert artists are invited to submit an original piece of art for the group exhibition. Artwork should be delivered to the visitor center on intake day, Friday, June 3, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Artists unable to make this time can arrange an appointment for an earlier delivery day or time by calling (760)358-6324. No submissions will be accepted after 1 p.m. on intake day. Artwork should reflect the theme of summer in our Mojave Desert and can be expressed in painting, photography, mixed media, or 3-D work.
MOJAVE, CA
z1077fm.com

BLOOD DONATION IN 29PALMS

Lifestream will be holding a blood drive on Wednesday, May 25th from 10 to 2 pm at The Desert Trail in Twentynine Palms. Donors will receive a Lifestream apron and a free mini physical. Donors must be at least 15 years old to donate, and everyone under 17 must have written parental consent.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

FIND Food Bank Invites Community To Resource Fair

INDIO (CNS) – FIND Food Bank will host a resource fair tomorrow for. Coachella Valley community members to apply for and learn about available. “Current gas and grocery prices are causing more people to seek out. FIND for food assistance,” FIND Food Bank Director Lorena Marroquin said. “And...
INDIO, CA
iheart.com

Riverside To Offer Free Summer Meals

Riverside’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Service Department will provide free summer food from May 31 to Aug. 5., excluding July 4. This will be available to anyone 18 years old or younger and meals will be served on a first-served basis and the meals must be eaten onsite. Vegetarian meals require at least 24 hours' notice.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Yucca Valley, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Memorial Day events in the Coachella Valley

Memorial Day is a day where we can remember and honor those who've paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Below is a list of local events celebrating Memorial Day: Flower Drop at the Palm Springs Air Museum:Air Fair starts at 10 AM, and Flower Drop Ceremony starts at 1 PM. As The post Memorial Day events in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CVHS student with rare eye disorder celebrates upcoming graduation

Thousands of Coachella Valley students are less than a week away from graduating from high school, but it's an extra special occasion for one local student. In a few days, Esmeralda Vargas will be the first in her family to receive her high school diploma. "I feel excited and proud of myself," Vargas told Telemundo The post CVHS student with rare eye disorder celebrates upcoming graduation appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
#Acrylic Paint#Art Studio#Recreation Department#The Community Center
budgettravel.com

Centrally Located Big Bear Lake Getaway - $79

It's no secret that Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino National Forest is a popular year-round destination, and summertime in the area allows for tons of outdoor activities. This newly renovated hotel is located in the heart of downtown and is just a block from the lake, making it an ideal landing pad for a stay in the area – spend your days by the water, exploring the surrounding mountains, or wandering through downtown; and your nights cozied up playing board games or a game of tabletop shuffleboard in the hotel lobby.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
z1077fm.com

MORONGO VALLEY CSD MEETS TONIGHT IN SPECIAL SESSION TO DISCUSS BUDGET ISSUES

The Morongo Valley Community Services Board of Directors has called a special meeting tonight to discuss budget issues. The sole agenda item is a budget workshop, where the directors are expected to begin preparation for fiscal year’s 2022-2023 budget. The meeting will be held in person tonight at 6 p.m. at the Convington Park Multi-Purpose room, located at 11165 Vale Drive in Morongo Valley.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley Firebirds will host a community street hockey clinic on May 23 in Mecca

The Coachella Valley Firebirds, Acrisure Arena and Desert Recreation District, along with Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and assembly member Eduardo Garcia, are scheduled to hold an intro to youth street hockey clinic community event. This event marks more than 5,000 local children having participated in the Firebirds Street Hockey Clinics this year. Acrisure Arena and Coachella Valley Firebirds will have several personnel attending the event that will take The post Coachella Valley Firebirds will host a community street hockey clinic on May 23 in Mecca appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
Design
z1077fm.com

TWENTYNINE PALMS CITY COUNCIL MEETS TONIGHT

Tonight the Twentynine Palms City Council meeting will be addressing a brief agenda concerning the city’s budget. Specifically, city staff will present preliminary budget revisions for the General Fund for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The council will review the budget and address the requested transfers of $105,000 from General Fund...
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
lariatnews.com

Walk with wolves at Wolf Mountain Sanctuary

Immerse yourself into the Big Bear wolf pack. Looking for something fun to do for the weekend? Pack your bags, grab a friend, and drive out to Lucerne Valley for a once-in-a-lifetime experience!. Just down the backside of Big Bear mountain, you’ll find a non-profit Wolf Mountain Sanctuary run by...
BIG BEAR, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo suspends open burning, closes hiking trails amid early fire season

Due to an unusually early start to the fire season, CalFire has suspended outdoor residential burn permits in Riverside County until further notice. The dry conditions, ongoing drought and low rainfall levels have prompted officials to close hiking trails and ban open burning. Any outdoor burning of landscape debris, leaves or branches will no longer The post RivCo suspends open burning, closes hiking trails amid early fire season appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Mountain Lion Captured in Port Streets Area of Newport Beach

A mountain lion reported in the Port Streets neighborhood of Newport Beach on Friday, May 20 has been found, tranquilized and relocated safely by the Department of Fish and Wildlife. The mountain lion was reported at about 1:30 p.m. around the 1900 block of Port Cardigan Place. The Newport Beach...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
z1077fm.com

COUNTY SUPERVISORS CONSIDER JOSHUA TREE BACKUP PLAN TODAY

Some important Morongo Basin issues are on the agenda at today’s May 24, meeting of County Supervisors in San Bernardino. County Supervisors appear to have a backup plan should California’s Fish and Game Commission fail to protect the western Joshua tree on the state’s Endangered Species Act when it meets June 15. Today’s action effectively states the county’s intention to increase penalties for unlawful removal of the tree in unincorporated areas should the state fail to do so. The proposal will increase the fine from the present range of $500 to $1,000 per tree, to $5,000 for first offense; and up to $10,000 and $20,000 for second and third offenses plus up to six months imprisonment. Today’s board decisions also extend the county’s contract with Morongo Basin Unity Home through June 2023 and adds over $300,000 to its operating budget. The Yucca Valley Animal Shelter’s contract to provide animal control services in Morongo Basin’s unincorporated gets a five-year extension and $200,000 budget increase.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Daily Briefing: Cannabis cancelation, special designation for airport, and more

📅 It’s Tuesday, 5/24. 🌞 Today’s weather: Sunny and 102 degrees. 🎶 Setting the mood: “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by Cat Power. 📵 Situational awareness: Customers of T-Mobile in the city reported outages yesterday, and they weren’t alone. According to reports, an upgrade is taking place on the network and it may take 72 hours to complete.
KEYT

Home, 5 cabins burn in California mountain resort community

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Southern California fire investigators are seeking the cause of a blaze that destroyed a large home and five rental cabins near Lake Arrowhead in the San Bernardino Mountains. The San Bernardino County Fire Department says about three-quarters of an acre burned in the Hook Creek area on Monday. The two-story home and the cabins were vacant at the time, and there were no injuries to firefighters or citizens.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA

