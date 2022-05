After siding with the Mets twice this week in this spot, I wanted to shift gears to another team not getting any respect from the bookmakers. The Oakland Athletics. To be fair, the A’s haven’t earned a whole lot of goodwill with bettors as one of the least profitable teams to bet on. But, every dog has its day and I think the Athletics get it done here against the Seattle Mariners. I mean, the Mariners aren’t exactly a powerhouse team. So, why are they getting odds like they are? Let’s dive deeper into this game.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO