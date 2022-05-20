Child Molestation Investigation

(IID seeks input on Equitable Distribution Plan)....Three workshops have been scheduled. In light of the Imperial Irrigation District's need to manage its annual water supply to prevent overruns, consistant with Colorado River operational guidelines, and recognizing the current drought conditions affecting the river basin, the IID board of directors has initiated a process to develop an Equitable Distribution Plan. The public is invited to attend the scheduled public workshops to discuss the proposed plan and allow for stakeholder engagement and feedback. The workshops will all be held from 1 to 2:30 pm. The first will be Tuesday May 31 at the Farm Credit Services on Business Parkway in Imperial. The second will be on June 1 at the Holtville Civic Center, or City Hall. The final workshop will be on June 2 in the City of Brawley Council Chambers on Main Street in Brawley.

IMPERIAL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO