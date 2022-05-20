ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber, CA

Child Molestation Investigation

By George Gale
 4 days ago

(County Sheriff's receive a child molestation report)...The office received the report from the Principal of Dogwood...

Heber Man Arrested

Imperial County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Heber man on a variety of felony charges. According to a press release, the Sheriff's Office received a report of someone throwing an improvised incendiary device, commonly called a Molotov Cocktail, at a vehicle parked a residence in Heber. Deputies say there were two separate incidents. On Monday, May 23, 2022, investigators arrested 56-year-old Francisco Jesus Vega Perez. Perez is being held in Imperial County Jail on charges of manufacturing a destructive device, possession of a destructive device, arson, felony vandalism and child endangerment. Bail has been set at $200,000. Sheriff's Office Investigators are asking anyone who might have any information about the crime to call the Sheriff's Office.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Fatal Collision

A Monday night traffic accident claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman. Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident in the area of W. 8th Street and S. Clifford Way at about 6:56 p.m. Monday. According to sheriff's deputies, a car was westbound on 8th Street when a pedestrian walking eastbound on 8th Street walked into the path of the car. The pedestrian, 60-year-old Nanette Parrish of Yuma, was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the car was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.
YUMA, AZ
Preliminary Hearing Scheduled

(Richard Horta was in court late last week)....The 18 year old was arrested in connection with a shooting in Brawley. Horta was one of three arrested in the incident. The other two are juveniles. The three are charged with the shooting of a juvenile in Brawley last Wednesday. No information on the victim has been released, other than he was last reported in stable condition. During the court hearing Friday, Horta's bail was reduced to $500,000 from $1 million, and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 6. Also Friday, Horta entered a plea of not guilty.
BRAWLEY, CA
Mail Carriers Rodeo

Imperial Valley Mail Carriers will "Cowboy Up". USPS Mail Carriers from Blythe, Brawley, Calexico, El Centro, Holtville, and Imperial Post Offices will participate in special training at a Safety Rodeo Wednesday, May 25 in the employee parking lot of the El Centro Post Office. The Safety Rodeo will feature six interactive stations providing the training on safe driving and reversing, dog bite prevention, and proper body mechanics. The Safety Rodeo will run from 9 to 11 am.
EL CENTRO, CA
SSA Board to Meet

A meeting of the Salton Sea Authority (SSA) Board of Directors will be held Thursday. The meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chambers in the county administration building on Main Street in El Centro. The meeting is open to the public and will also be available via ZOOM Webinar.
EL CENTRO, CA
IID Schedules Workshops

(IID seeks input on Equitable Distribution Plan)....Three workshops have been scheduled. In light of the Imperial Irrigation District's need to manage its annual water supply to prevent overruns, consistant with Colorado River operational guidelines, and recognizing the current drought conditions affecting the river basin, the IID board of directors has initiated a process to develop an Equitable Distribution Plan. The public is invited to attend the scheduled public workshops to discuss the proposed plan and allow for stakeholder engagement and feedback. The workshops will all be held from 1 to 2:30 pm. The first will be Tuesday May 31 at the Farm Credit Services on Business Parkway in Imperial. The second will be on June 1 at the Holtville Civic Center, or City Hall. The final workshop will be on June 2 in the City of Brawley Council Chambers on Main Street in Brawley.
IMPERIAL, CA
April Unemployment

(Unemployment Rate for April)....The latest numbers available for Imperial County. The Jobless rate for Imperial County was down. The numbers are released by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employnent Development Department. Unemployment in Imperial County was at 11.7% in April. That is down from the revised 12.6% reported in March, and below the year ago estimate of 17.6%. This compares to an ubnadjusted rate of 3.8% for the state and 3.3% for the nation during the same period. In April there were 7.900 eligible workers unemployed out of a labor force of 67,600.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

