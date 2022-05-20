ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College police searching for parking lot hit-and-run suspect

By Jared Weaver
 4 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– State College police are asking for help in identifying an individual that caused a hit and run in a parking lot.

Police said that the incident happened on May 11 at the Fresh N Fill on Pugh Street around 9:23 a.m. The person was seen on video at the convenient store backing up into another car and then taking off.

Via State College Police Department

Anyone with any information is urged to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150 or submit an anonymous tip on their website by clicking here .

