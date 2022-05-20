PCSB Bank Partners with United for the Troops

As COVID cases continue, residents may benefit from prescribed antiviral medications,. especially if at risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. Poughkeepsie … With COVID-19 still a significant part of the national and regional landscape, the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health (DBCH) reminds residents to continue prevention measures to avoid COVID-19, and to take advantage of widely available treatment options if they do test positive for the virus. Oral and IV antivirals or IV monoclonal antibodies treatments, which have received federal emergency-used authorization and are available locally, include Paxlovid, Remdesivir, Molnupiravir, and Bebtelovimab. These treatments are most effective within the first few days of symptoms starting and are especially important for those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. Residents who test positive are encouraged to talk to their provider about these treatments and the best option for them. Dutchess County DBCH is offering a Test to Treat option in partnership with PulseMD Urgent Care to make these treatments easily accessible.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO