Yorktown Heights, NY

PCSB Bank Partners with United for the Troops

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYorktown Heights, NY, May 20, 2022: PCSB Bank has announced it will partner with United for the Troops by launching a drive to provide those serving in the armed forces with much-needed donations. PCSB will have red collection bins at all of its 14 branch locations to accept donations...

theharlemvalleynews.net

‘Test to Treat’ Options Widely Available in Dutchess County

As COVID cases continue, residents may benefit from prescribed antiviral medications,. especially if at risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. Poughkeepsie … With COVID-19 still a significant part of the national and regional landscape, the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health (DBCH) reminds residents to continue prevention measures to avoid COVID-19, and to take advantage of widely available treatment options if they do test positive for the virus. Oral and IV antivirals or IV monoclonal antibodies treatments, which have received federal emergency-used authorization and are available locally, include Paxlovid, Remdesivir, Molnupiravir, and Bebtelovimab. These treatments are most effective within the first few days of symptoms starting and are especially important for those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms. Residents who test positive are encouraged to talk to their provider about these treatments and the best option for them. Dutchess County DBCH is offering a Test to Treat option in partnership with PulseMD Urgent Care to make these treatments easily accessible.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. In 2021, DEC...
POLITICS
theharlemvalleynews.net

Melchor Recinos of Patterson Recognized with 2022 SUNY Delhi Student Life Leadership Award

DELHI, NY (04/25/2022)– Stephanie Melchor Recinos was presented with the Barbara Jones Leadership Award on April 19, 2022, when the Division of Student Life held its annual leadership award ceremony. Students were recognized for contributing to the campus community, overcoming obstacles, or significantly improving the quality of life at SUNY Delhi. A full list of the award descriptions and winners can be found on the Student Life Leadership Awards webpage.
PATTERSON, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI Memorial Day Crackdown

Dutchess County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI Memorial Day Crackdown. Impaired driving crackdown takes place Friday, May 27th through Tuesday, May 31st. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced police agencies throughout Dutchess County will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving during Memorial Day weekend, beginning Friday, May.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Yorktown Heights, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, Joyce Alice Kennedy

Dover Plains – Joyce Alice Kennedy, 81, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mrs. Kennedy was a kitchen aide at the Dover and Wingdale Elementary Schools in Dover. Born on October 6, 1940...
DOVER PLAINS, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

North East Crash Under Investigation

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into a one-car serious crash which occurred on State Route 44 in the Town of North East at approximately 6:30pm on 5/23/22. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 1964 Oldsmobile sedan operated by Edward M. Ferrato (age 69 of Ancram, NY) was...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Obituary, John Gargano

Stormville – John Gargano, a resident of Stormville, passed away on May 21, 2022. He was 65. John was born in the Bronx on December 8, 1956, the son of Alphonse and Jean (Guglielmo) Gargano. While living in the Bronx, he attended P.S. 16 and J.P. Sausa Junior High School.
STORMVILLE, NY

