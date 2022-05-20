Enjoy today, and tomorrow day. Might want to go fly a kite as it’s going to be windy, especially on the lake.

Saturday night we watch for a chance for severe weather moving in and Sunday looks like a total wash.

For the next 24 though:

Sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

The post WEATHER- Windy, Storms This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source .