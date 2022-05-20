ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle ‘Revive I-5′ lane reductions begin Friday night

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
SEATTLE — The project to replace well-worn expansion joints on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle, between Interstate 90 and Spokane Street, starts the night of Friday, May 20, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The recent rain that has fallen in western Washington has delayed the project for the past two weekends.

The construction work is weather-dependent due to the polyester concrete that crews are using to repair the highway.

This type of concrete is more durable than typical concrete, but is also more susceptible to moisture and can only set properly if the weather is dry.

KIRO 7 meteorologists are forecasting highs around 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. They are forecasting sunshine and clouds with a high of around 70 degrees for Monday.

Crews will replace 45 expansion joints this year.

Last year, WSDOT replaced pavement in the area in the first stage of the Revive I-5 project.

Lane reductions will start at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, May 23.

The weekend lane reductions are expected to last for 16 weekends.

However, work will be halted on holiday weekends or during major events that draw large crowds to the stadium district or downtown Seattle, WSDOT said.

No work will be done on the following days:

  • Memorial Day, May 28 to 30.
  • University of Washington commencement, June 11 to 12.
  • Independence Day, July 2 to 4.
  • Labor Day, Sept. 3 to 5.

Each expansion joint takes roughly 55 hours to repair.

Drivers are being warned to plan ahead.

During construction, WSDOT says people who drive the closed sections of I-5 should consider using public transit, carpooling or traveling before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m. on holiday weekends or during major events that draw large crowds to the stadium district or downtown Seattle, WSDOT said.

I-5 closures this weekend

Northbound I-5 closure in Mountlake Terrace

Starting Friday night, northbound lanes of Interstate 5 between 220th Avenue and Southwest 236th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace will be closed at night as work is done on the Lynnwood Link Light Rail Extension.

The closures will occur at the following times:

  • 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday
  • 11 p.m. Saturday to 6:30 a.m. Sunday
  • 11 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday

I-5 express lanes in Seattle to be closed for much of Saturday

WSDOT is delaying the opening of the I-5 express lanes in Seattle on Saturday.

The lanes will fully close on Saturday morning and won’t reopen until 4:15 p.m. Crews will be cleaning sludge and debris from drains — known as scuppers — on the Ship Canal Bridge.

Crews approach the scuppers from below, in the express lanes.

Seattle, WA
