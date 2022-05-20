Scouts collecting instruments

Betty Jane (Drews) Buchholz, age 90, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Betty was the daughter of the late Reno and Leona (Krenke) Drews, born October 20, 1931 in New London, WI. She attended elementary school at Zion Lutheran Church and School in the Town of Caledonia, and graduated from Washington High School in New London, WI in 1949. She married Arlyn Buchholz on May 26, 1951. Arlyn preceded her in death on August 18, 2020. Together they lived, farmed and raised 3 sons in Manawa, WI. After 50+ years of farming they retired to Tennessee, returning to Wisconsin in 2015. Betty was a resident at Park Vista Retirement Home, Waupaca, WI at the time of her death.

NEW LONDON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO