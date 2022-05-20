ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weyauwega, WI

Scouts collecting instruments

waupacanow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local Boy Scout troop wants to put musical instruments in the hands of kids and honor a late friend at the same time. Troop 621 of Weyauwega will be at the Howard Quimby Scout House on Ann Street in Weyauwega from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 30, to...

waupacanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
waupacanow.com

Buchholz, Betty Jane (Drews)

Betty Jane (Drews) Buchholz, age 90, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Betty was the daughter of the late Reno and Leona (Krenke) Drews, born October 20, 1931 in New London, WI. She attended elementary school at Zion Lutheran Church and School in the Town of Caledonia, and graduated from Washington High School in New London, WI in 1949. She married Arlyn Buchholz on May 26, 1951. Arlyn preceded her in death on August 18, 2020. Together they lived, farmed and raised 3 sons in Manawa, WI. After 50+ years of farming they retired to Tennessee, returning to Wisconsin in 2015. Betty was a resident at Park Vista Retirement Home, Waupaca, WI at the time of her death.
NEW LONDON, WI
waupacanow.com

Krueger joins Manawa School Board

Jamie Krueger will represent the towns of Union and Helvetia on the Manawa School Board following the resignation of Bobbi Jo Pethke. “Being a school board member is a great honor and responsibility,” she said. “I am excited to bring advocacy for the students, staff and community alike. I look forward to engaging with the community and understanding and advocating for their needs. Communication is key in a role such as this one. I am hopeful I can represent Zone 3 constituents in a positive, professional manner.”
MANAWA, WI
waupacanow.com

Calling 911

• May 16 – A Waupaca woman requested to speak with an officer about another woman threatening to come to her house to hurt her. • May 16 – Eastside Mobil Express in Waupaca reported a woman trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. The woman said she received it from her mother.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Comets sweep Clintonville

Waupaca’s baseball team improved to 10-6 with a pair of North Eastern Conference wins over Clintonville. The Comets completed the sweep May 20 with a 10-6 win over the Truckers at Waupaca High School. Waupaca also picked up a 4-1 win May 17 in Clintonville. Waupaca 10, Clintonville 6.
CLINTONVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy