Northborough, MA

Barry M. Liseno, 60, of Northborough

By Community Advocate
communityadvocate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Barry Liseno, 60, of Northboro, best friend and beloved partner of 20 years to Amanda Curtin, passed away unexpectedly May 17, 2022. Barry was predeceased by his parents, Barry Liseno and Shirley (Grigarauskas) Liseno, both of Worcester. Barry leaves behind his brother, Kenneth...

www.communityadvocate.com

communityadvocate.com

Cindy A. Levine, 65, of Shrewsbury

– Cindy Ann (Trotto) Levine, 65, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the comfort of her childhood home, with her loving family by her side. She leaves her beloved husband of 31 years, Gary A. Levine; their devoted daughter, Leah M. Levine, of Brooklyn, NY; her brother, Anthony “Butchie” Trotto and his wife Janet, of Shrewsbury; her niece, Siana (Stone) Sylvester and her husband Michael, of Farmingdale, NY; her great-nephews, Nash and Mac Sylvester; as well as her beloved family pets, Coco, Bud, and Pancake. Cindy was predeceased by her sister, Deborah Ann Trotto, of Shrewsbury; and their parents, Anthony “Tony” and Beverly “Becky” (Moore) Trotto.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Virginia E. Bartlett, 91, of Shrewsbury

– Virginia E. “Ginnie” (Gray) Bartlett, 91, of Shrewsbury, died Friday, May 20, 2022 at her son’s home in Sturbridge, surrounded by her loving family. Ginnie was born December 15, 1930. She grew up in Worcester and Northborough and moved to Shrewsbury in 1960 where she raised her family and lived until earlier this year. She leaves four children, Virginia Conway and her husband Michael of Marstons Mills, Ralph Bartlett and his wife Priscilla of Mashpee, Gail Fazzouli and her husband David of Shrewsbury and Paul Bartlett and his husband David Daigneault of Sturbridge, with whom she was living; a brother, Donald R Gray and his wife Marie of Shrewsbury; nine grandchildren, Meghan Bohdiewicz and her husband Sean, Katrina Gross and her husband Geoff, Nathaniel Bartlett, Christopher Bartlett, Jacob Bartlett, Maura Bucher, Lauren Fazzouli, Jordan Bartlett and his wife Jaclyn, and Hollis Bartlett; eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her very close friend with whom she lived for many years, Gerry Fortier.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Dr. Robert A. Moller, 77, formerly of Shrewsbury

– Dr. Robert A. Moller, 77, beloved husband of Dr. Regina (Finley) Moller for 41 years, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Born on December 5, 1944 in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph G. and Evelyn Anderson Moller. He spent his early childhood at his parents’ hunting and fishing lodge in Lovell, ME, along with his grandmother, Nikolina Anderson, who taught him Swedish cooking and a few Swedish curse words. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served as a Hospital Corpsman during the Vietnam Era. He attended Clark University where he received a bachelor’s degree, and further pursued a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky and his PhD in cardiac electrophysiology from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Michael R. Bruni, 80, of Northborough

– Michael R Bruni, aged 80 years and a longtime resident of Northborough, MA passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022. Born in Boston and raised in Natick, Mick was one of three sons to the late Henry and Adele (Villa) Bruni. He was a graduate of Natick H.S. and served in the Navy aboard the USS Thomas J. Gary.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Constance J. Rossi, 86, formerly of Westborough

– Constance J. Rossi, 86, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully at 6:30 A.M. on Easter Sunday, April 17. 2022. She spent most of her life in Westborough, Massachusetts, where she was graduated from Westborough High School in 1953. She received her undergraduate degree from Anna Maria College four years...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Donald R. Brennan, 86, of Northborough

– Donald R. Brennan, aged 86 years old, passed away peacefully at the Marlborough Regional Hospital on Tuesday, May 18, 2022 after a period of declining health. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years Marilyn L. (Williams) Brennan. Surviving Donald also are his four beloved children, Penny...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Gene R. Egizi, 94, of Marlborough

– Gene “Geno” R. Egizi, 94 of Marlborough, died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Marlborough Hospital. Geno was born in Marlborough, MA the son of the late Americo and Florence (Shuber) Egizi. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Elizabeth “Betty” A. (Bateman) Egizi in...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Janet Martin, 89, of Ashland

– Janet (Slatkavitz) Martin, 89, of Ashland, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of late Doak Martin who died in 1998. Janet was a 1950 graduate of Framingham High School and was a second generation member of the...
ASHLAND, MA
communityadvocate.com

‘A bittersweet moment’: Edgemere Diner leaves its Shrewsbury home

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury’s Edgemere Diner is on the move. It’s not going far, at least for the time being, however, as the diner’s owner plans to temporarily store the structure in Grafton before eventually relocating it to New York. Crews were busy on Tuesday morning loading...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough police log, May 27 edition

9:17 a.m. Stone Gate Apartments/Saint Ives Way. Vandalism. 12:08 p.m. CVS Pharmacy/East Main St. Disturbance. 12:15 p.m. Target/Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Larceny. 2:13 p.m. Whitelock Dr. Burglary/B&E past. 2:15 p.m. Chipotle Grill/BPRW. MVA property damage only. 3:35 p.m. Montanari Dr. Fraud/forgery. 6:14 p.m. Marlborough Police Department/Bolton St. Harassment. 6:33 p.m....
communityadvocate.com

Russell L. Eaton, 90, of Auburn and Shrewsbury

– Russell L. Eaton, 90, of Auburn and Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Worcester to Harry O. and Winifred M. (Fleming) Eaton, he graduated from Shrewsbury High School and Clark University. Russell lived most of his life in his family home in Shrewsbury before moving to an assisted living in Auburn several years ago.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

William L. Miles Sr., 90, formerly of Marlborough

– William L. Miles, Sr. passed away on May 16, 2022 at the age of 90. He was born in Marlboro, MA on February 3, 1932, the son of the late Robert B. Miles and Mary (Musgrave) Miles. He was the beloved husband of 62 years of the late Doreen (Oberg) Miles. Bill was a resident of Ashland, MA since 1957.
ASHLAND, MA
NewsBreak
communityadvocate.com

Northborough police log, May 27 edition

3:55 a.m. Bartlett St. Ambulance. 11:17 a.m. Howard St. Disturbance. 1:03 a.m. Brookside Ln. Disturbance. 2:25 p.m. Church St. Animal calls. 2:37 p.m. Avalon Dr. Larceny. 4:30 p.m. Cedar Hill St. Ambulance. 5:34 p.m. Southwest Cutoff/Belmont St. Accident: P.D. Tuesday, May 10. 2:23 a.m. Southwest Cutoff. Disturbance. 6:47 a.m. Avalon...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

John T. Finley, 67, of Hudson

– John T. Finley, of Hudson, MA, passed away on May 18, 2022 at Marlborough Hospital, following a brief illness. John was born in Boston on October 4, 1954 to William and Mary (Doherty) Finley. John was a veteran of the US Military, having served in the Coast Guard. Following his honorable discharge, John was employed at Raytheon as an Electric Technician and later, at Foley Vending. John was an active member of the AA Community and had achieved over 25 years sobriety, of which he was very proud.
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police log, May 27 edition

7:11 a.m. Thomas Farm Cir. Suspicious person/MV. 7:41 a.m. Maple Ave. Accident no injury. 8:41 a.m. Ridgeland Rd. Animal complaint. 8:58 p.m. Sheridan Dr. Abandoned motor vehicle. 10:06 a.m. Maple Ave. Animal complaint. 12:07 p.m. Shrewsbury Green Dr. Medical call. 2:07 p.m. Main St. Medical call. 3:23 p.m. Lebeaux Dr....
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Investigation ongoing following fatal Northborough I-290 crash

NORTHBOROUGH – A 20-year old man was killed on Sunday in Northborough when the car he was driving crashed off an I-290 ramp. State Police identified Elijah Pye of Leicester as that victim in a statement on Monday. A 20-year old passenger, also of Leicester, was seriously injured in...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury holds Town Meeting

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Board of Selectmen will now be known as the Select Board after receiving a thumbs up from Town Meeting last weekend. The town will also move forward with a climate action plan and a zoning amendment following similar votes within the meeting’s 48-article warrant on Saturday.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough Cultural Council to host CultureFest

NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough will gather for its fourth Annual CultureFest of Music & Arts next month at the Town Common. Organized by the Northborough Cultural Council, CultureFest aims to bring the community together through the arts. The theme of this year’s festival will be “Art and Wellness” in response...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Green Hudson hosts Climate Education and Action Summit

HUDSON – Green Hudson held a Climate Education and Action Summit on Saturday, showcasing presentations and interactive conversations on climate change science, the impacts of fossil fuels and courses of action to reduce personal carbon footprints. The event was sponsored by Micah Center for Social Justice and was held...
HUDSON, MA

