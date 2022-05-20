PGA Championship: Looking Ahead At Day 2

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State punched their tickets into the Super Regional round. Both teams now know when they'll take the field again. The defending national champion Sooners will host Central Florida in the Oklahoma Super Regional, starting Friday. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday. Game...
Kelly Maxwell pitched a complete game shutout, leading the Cowgirl softball team to a 2-0 victory on Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium. With the win, OSU improved to 44-12 and advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round, a feat its accomplished in each of the last three seasons. It was Oklahoma State's ninth-straight Regional victory, all of which have come in Stillwater.
Tulsa continues to attract main events from the PGA Championship to the Ironman to big concerts at the BOK Center. These events not only bring visitors to the town but also have a big economic impact. Ashleigh Bachert from Tulsa Regional Tourism joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about the effect these big events have on the city.
On Wednesday, there will be a send-off in Tahlequah as bicyclists head out to Georgia to start the "Remember the Removal" bike ride. The ride retraces the Trail of Tears from Georgia, 950 miles back to Tahlequah, stopping at historic sites along the way. The six cyclists from Oklahoma will...
Chisolm Creek is getting a Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill right on the water. The vintage-inspired bar will have dozens of beers on tab and Ramsay's own take on elevated English pub food. The Oklahoma City location is the pub's third. The other two are in Las Vegas and Atlantic...
Another soggy start to Wednesday. In the morning, steady showers continue across much of the state. The difference Wednesday morning is the rain is lighter. Rain will continue off and on throughout the day, keeping highs in the 50s. We will likely see a record cool day in Oklahoma City.
Construction on the Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge is more than halfway done. The project started in May 2021 and is still on track to be finished by the summer of 2023. The $35 million bridge project, designed to get people outside, includes a new pedestrian bridge connecting Tulsa's Gathering Place with the West bank of the Arkansas River. It will also include an area for white water rafting and kayaking, a newly constructed dam, and eventually a performance space.
The Summer is kicking off in Tulsa as the city's water playgrounds and splash pads open for the season. According to Tulsa Parks, people can now visit the city's parks to cool off and hours have been extended. The parks will now be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m....
Some areas around Green Country are flooded on Wednesday morning after several rounds of rain over the last couple of days. Highway 20 into Skiatook is partially shutdown between SH-11 and North Lewis Avenue due to the flooding. One eastbound lane of SH-20 is currently open. News On 6's Cal...
Update 5/24/2022 9:58 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Warning for Tulsa, Creek, Osage, and Pawnee counties until 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of over 5.5" have fallen west of Tulsa. Another 1-3" likely across much of the area with some isolated amounts of 3-5" still possible. Additional flash flood or flood warnings could be issued on Tuesday.
A popular park in Owasso is back open with a new layout and several new additions just in time for summer. The project at Funtastic Island involved tearing down the old play area, starting over with new equipment and the addition of another splash pad. The park is located at...
One person was shot while riding a horse Sunday night in Oklahoma City. The incident happened around 9 p.m. near Northeast 41st Street and Lenox Avenue. According to authorities, two people were riding on horseback when one of them was shot. The rider who was not shot went back to...
On Wednesday, a symposium will be held on the ancestral lands of the Osage Nation. The symposium, called 'Cultural and Ancestral Geographies from the Ancestral Land of the Osage Nation," is being held by the 'Helmerich Center for American Research' and the Gilcrease Museum. It will be held virtually from...
John Hope Franklin Center For Reconciliation Hosts '13th Annual Reconciliation In America National Symposium'. Wednesday will mark the start of the "13th Annual Reconciliation in America National Symposium." The symposium is put on every year by the John Hope Franklin Center in Tulsa. The theme of this year's symposium is...
A bizarre incident leaves more questions than answers after a man was shot to death while riding a horse in northeast Oklahoma City. Now, investigators are on the hunt for the person responsible. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection near Northeast 41st Street and Lenox...
A flood advisory for the City of Bixby has people there worried about all this rain. Some of them are still cleaning up from flooding that happened earlier this month. "May ought to be National Tulsa Flood Month, because '84, '86, 2010, 2015, 2019, 2022, that's when it floods," says Emmett Beasley.
Tulsa Police are investigating after officers found a man shot at a medical marijuana dispensary near 11th and South Houston on Tuesday morning. Officers say they got a call about a disturbance at the Uptown Wellness Dispensary around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to police, he was taken to the...
More than 150 Cleveland County homeowners filed a lawsuit aiming to stop the construction of new turnpikes through the Norman area. : Group of 150+ File Lawsuit Aiming To Stop Oklahoma Turnpike Construction Alleging Transparency Violations. The suit claims the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority violated state transparency laws leading up to...
Spencer Police are investigating an overnight shooting Monday. The shooting was initially reported as deadly by Oklahoma City Police on scene late Sunday night. According to a Monday morning update from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, the incident was later reported to not have any fatalities involved. The shooting involved...
Crosses now mark the spot where three kids' lives were tragically cut short after their home went up in flames. The State Fire Marshall is now investigating what caused the deadly blaze. Neighbors noticed smoke coming from the house and called 911 at about noon on Sunday. Inside there were...
Comments / 0