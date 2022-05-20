PGA Championship: Looking Ahead At Day 2

Construction on the Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge is more than halfway done. The project started in May 2021 and is still on track to be finished by the summer of 2023. The $35 million bridge project, designed to get people outside, includes a new pedestrian bridge connecting Tulsa's Gathering Place with the West bank of the Arkansas River. It will also include an area for white water rafting and kayaking, a newly constructed dam, and eventually a performance space.

TULSA, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO