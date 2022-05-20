ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

PGA Championship: Looking Ahead At Day 2

Cover picture for the articleThe second official day of the 2022 PGA...

Related
News On 6

OU, OSU Softball Super Regional Schedules Are Set

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State punched their tickets into the Super Regional round. Both teams now know when they'll take the field again. The defending national champion Sooners will host Central Florida in the Oklahoma Super Regional, starting Friday. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday. Game...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

OSU Softball Advances To Third-Straight Super Regional

Kelly Maxwell pitched a complete game shutout, leading the Cowgirl softball team to a 2-0 victory on Sunday at Cowgirl Stadium. With the win, OSU improved to 44-12 and advanced to the NCAA Super Regional round, a feat its accomplished in each of the last three seasons. It was Oklahoma State's ninth-straight Regional victory, all of which have come in Stillwater.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

More National Events Coming To Tulsa Area

Tulsa continues to attract main events from the PGA Championship to the Ironman to big concerts at the BOK Center. These events not only bring visitors to the town but also have a big economic impact. Ashleigh Bachert from Tulsa Regional Tourism joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about the effect these big events have on the city.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Chef Gordon Ramsey To Bring English-Style Pub To OKC

Chisolm Creek is getting a Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill right on the water. The vintage-inspired bar will have dozens of beers on tab and Ramsay's own take on elevated English pub food. The Oklahoma City location is the pub's third. The other two are in Las Vegas and Atlantic...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Light Rain Across The Metro, Cool Temperatures Begin

Another soggy start to Wednesday. In the morning, steady showers continue across much of the state. The difference Wednesday morning is the rain is lighter. Rain will continue off and on throughout the day, keeping highs in the 50s. We will likely see a record cool day in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Williams Crossing Pedestrian Bridge Construction Halfway Done

Construction on the Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge is more than halfway done. The project started in May 2021 and is still on track to be finished by the summer of 2023. The $35 million bridge project, designed to get people outside, includes a new pedestrian bridge connecting Tulsa's Gathering Place with the West bank of the Arkansas River. It will also include an area for white water rafting and kayaking, a newly constructed dam, and eventually a performance space.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Water Playgrounds, Splash Pads Open For The Summer At Tulsa Parks

The Summer is kicking off in Tulsa as the city's water playgrounds and splash pads open for the season. According to Tulsa Parks, people can now visit the city's parks to cool off and hours have been extended. The parks will now be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m....
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Part Of Highway 20 Closed Near Skiatook Due To Flooding

Some areas around Green Country are flooded on Wednesday morning after several rounds of rain over the last couple of days. Highway 20 into Skiatook is partially shutdown between SH-11 and North Lewis Avenue due to the flooding. One eastbound lane of SH-20 is currently open. News On 6's Cal...
SKIATOOK, OK
News On 6

Flood Warning Issued For Parts Of NE Oklahoma

Update 5/24/2022 9:58 a.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Warning for Tulsa, Creek, Osage, and Pawnee counties until 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of over 5.5" have fallen west of Tulsa. Another 1-3" likely across much of the area with some isolated amounts of 3-5" still possible. Additional flash flood or flood warnings could be issued on Tuesday.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Owasso Park Reopens With New Playground, Splash Pad

A popular park in Owasso is back open with a new layout and several new additions just in time for summer. The project at Funtastic Island involved tearing down the old play area, starting over with new equipment and the addition of another splash pad. The park is located at...
OWASSO, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Horseback Rider Fatally Shot In NE OKC

One person was shot while riding a horse Sunday night in Oklahoma City. The incident happened around 9 p.m. near Northeast 41st Street and Lenox Avenue. According to authorities, two people were riding on horseback when one of them was shot. The rider who was not shot went back to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News On 6

Man Shot To Death While Riding Horse In Northeast OKC

A bizarre incident leaves more questions than answers after a man was shot to death while riding a horse in northeast Oklahoma City. Now, investigators are on the hunt for the person responsible. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection near Northeast 41st Street and Lenox...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Bixby Residents Concerned About Flooding From Heavy Rain

A flood advisory for the City of Bixby has people there worried about all this rain. Some of them are still cleaning up from flooding that happened earlier this month. "May ought to be National Tulsa Flood Month, because '84, '86, 2010, 2015, 2019, 2022, that's when it floods," says Emmett Beasley.
BIXBY, OK
News On 6

Cleveland County Homeowners File Lawsuit Over Turnpike Construction Plan

More than 150 Cleveland County homeowners filed a lawsuit aiming to stop the construction of new turnpikes through the Norman area. : Group of 150+ File Lawsuit Aiming To Stop Oklahoma Turnpike Construction Alleging Transparency Violations. The suit claims the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority violated state transparency laws leading up to...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Spencer Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

Spencer Police are investigating an overnight shooting Monday. The shooting was initially reported as deadly by Oklahoma City Police on scene late Sunday night. According to a Monday morning update from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, the incident was later reported to not have any fatalities involved. The shooting involved...
SPENCER, OK
News On 6

Fire Marshall Investigating Fire In Crescent That Killed 3 Kids

Crosses now mark the spot where three kids' lives were tragically cut short after their home went up in flames. The State Fire Marshall is now investigating what caused the deadly blaze. Neighbors noticed smoke coming from the house and called 911 at about noon on Sunday. Inside there were...
CRESCENT, OK

