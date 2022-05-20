Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Third straight in double figures

Matz was removed from his start Sunday against the Pirates in the first inning due to an apparent hip injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Matz threw just four pitches before he departed after he appeared to hurt his midsection while facing his first batter of the day, Ke'Bryan Hayes. Angel Rondon came out of the bullpen to strike out Hayes and will now be on tap for a long-relief outing on the heels of Matz's early departure. The Cardinals will likely evaluate Matz over the next day or two before determining if he's fit to make his next start. St. Louis has an off day coming up Wednesday, so the team would be able to get by with a four-man rotation until May 30, if necessary.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO