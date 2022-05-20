ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' Grant Williams: Scores 19 points off bench

Williams had 19 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes during...

CBS Sports

Heat-Celtics: Erik Spoelstra says Payton Pritchard's Game 3 foul on Jimmy Butler 'was not a basketball play'

The Miami Heat survived Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals agains the Boston Celtics, but just barely. Miami managed to build a 26-point lead, but it evaporated over the course of the second half in part because the Heat were playing at less than full strength. Star forward Jimmy Butler had to sit out the final two quarters due to knee inflammation.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Named to All-NBA First Team

Jokic was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This news is unsurprising given that Jokic earned his second consecutive MVP award this season. This marks his third First Team All-NBA selection, first earning the accolade in 2018-19. During this regular season, Jokic appeared in 74 games and averaged 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds -- both career highs -- 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks. He also shot a career-high 58.3 percent from the field. During the five-game first-round series against the Warriors, he averaged 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Deandre Ayton's agent confirms he wanted max contract from Suns, says there are 'other teams in this league'

Deandre Ayton's stock has never been higher than it was coming off of the 2021 playoffs. His Phoenix Suns reached the Finals thanks in large part to his two-way interior performance, and if they could have survived the minutes he spent on the bench, they might have won the championship. Conveniently for him, he became eligible for a contract extension once the postseason ended.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

2021-22 All-NBA Teams: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline First Team, Joel Embiid makes Second Team

The 2021-22 All-NBA teams were officially announced by the league on Tuesday. Reigning two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets was named to the First Team, along with Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots.
DALLAS, TX

