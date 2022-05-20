ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Pregnant women and babies at risk as 7 in 10 maternity units MISS vital NHS targets

By Sam Blanchard
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

SEVEN in 10 maternity units are failing to meet crucial NHS safety targets, a damning report reveals.

Hospitals were ordered to get mum and baby units up to scratch after 2020’s Ockenden review of hundreds of needless deaths due to poor care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zKEdP_0fkteG9V00
NHS maternity services in England have been hit by scandal and warned to improve safety urgently (stock image) Credit: Getty

But NHS bosses admit that only 37 out of 123 NHS hospital trusts – 30 per cent – are compliant with all 12 priorities laid out by top midwife Donna Ockenden.

Sara Ledger, of campaign charity Baby Lifeline, said: “This slow speed of change is not fair on families and not fair on the professionals looking after them.

“The actions set out by the report are immediate and essential and everything needs to be done to make them happen at pace.”

A report by England’s chief nursing officer, Ruth May, this week said three quarters of hospitals passed at least 10 out of 12 safety checks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hPyi_0fkteG9V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkQiy_0fkteG9V00

But NHS bosses heard in a board meeting that there is still “significant work to do”.

Two of the hospital trusts failing to meet all the targets – in East Kent and Nottingham – are already under investigation following serious incidents.

Donna Ockenden’s interim report came in December 2020 during an inquiry into failings at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.

It laid out 12 “essential actions” including regular risk checks for mums-to-be, team staff training and getting expert leaders into midwife units.

The final report was published in March and revealed hundreds of babies died because of staff shortages and cover-up culture at the two Shropshire hospitals.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “This latest update shows that three quarters of NHS trusts have implemented 10 out of 12 key clinical priorities.

“But there is clearly more work to be done to improve maternity services.

“Every trust is expected to act on all of the immediate and essential actions from the final Ockenden report to deliver safer, more personalised care.

“The NHS has taken significant action including a new £127 million investment to boost workforce, strengthen leadership and increase neonatal cot capacity.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thousands of dentists stop providing NHS services

Thousands of high street dentists in England are “severing ties” with the NHS, which could leave millions of patients “with no options”, leading dentists have warned.The British Dental Association (BDA) said that if the current trend continues “this is how NHS dentistry will die”.Access to NHS dentists is one of the main worries for patients, with many unable to get appointments or being forced to wait months for care.The BDA said that since March 2020, some 3,000 dentists are understood to have moved away from NHS work entirely.Most dentists provide a mixture of NHS and private dental care, but new...
WORLD
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Nhs Targets#Miss#Nhs#Telford Nhs Trust
Nashville News Hub

“My husband and I decided to not bathe our son because of the health benefits”, Mother is being criticized after she said that she is not planning on washing her baby for 1 month because she claims it’s healthier for him

The young mother is being criticized after she shared on her social media account that she is not planning on washing her baby for 1 month because she claims it is healthier for him. The mom said she has not bathed her son since his birth on May 6 – and that she has no plans to anytime soon. The baby boy is reportedly covered in the fluid that he was born and his mother says that she is not going to wash it off because it reportedly gives a protective barrier to the baby and is an antimicrobial. The mother also claims that soap can dry out babies’ delicate and fragile skin. Many of her followers criticized her decision to not clean off her baby, while others agreed and said that they did the same thing with their kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
TheConversationAU

One in three people are infected with _Toxoplasma_ parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don’t have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans. Across the world, it’s estimated 30–50% of people are infected with Toxoplasma – and infections may be increasing in Australia. A survey of studies conducted at blood banks and pregnancy clinics across the country in the 1970s put...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42 (OLD)

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
The Independent

‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’

A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
439K+
Followers
25K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy