UK weather forecast tomorrow – Terrifying blood rain threat continues ahead of miserable ‘showery & blustery’ weekend

BRITAIN endured a pre-weekend washout as temperatures only hit highs of 16C today - as the South East is forecast to be wet the entire weekend.

Conditions will be sunny for most of England and Wales tomorrow with highs of 21C in the South East, but there will be pockets of rain in northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Sunday is looking even warmer for the South East with temperatures of 23C expected amid sunny spells, although much of the rest of the UK will see rainfall - especially in the Midlands and North of England.

The met office has also forecast blood orange rain to fall in parts of the country as downpours, lightning, strong winds and hail continue.

According to the Met Office, “blood rain” occurs when relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles get mixed with rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls.

WILD weather in the UK: Waterspouts and tornados

While the UK is known for its rain and clouds, Brits have seen some pretty wild weather at times.

This waterspout was snapped off the coast of Portishead in Bristol in August 2020.

Temperature differences between the air and the ocean, causes the air to suck up the heat from the sea causing the mind bending twister.

The super rare and crazy spectacle looks like something from a sci-fi movie!

A waterspout forms in the Bristol Channel near Portishead, Britain August 16, 2020

Fed up of UK weather? You aren't alone!

Brits took to Twitter today to express their distaste for this cold and rainy weather.

In very British fashion, people have complained about the horrid rainy weather we experienced this week.

One user wrote: "Does the UK know it’s mid-May? This weather is bothering me so much."

Another said: "One sure thing in life. You can always rely on the unreliability of the British weather."

A third wrote: "The reason why the whole of the UK has trust issues is because of weather like today."

Brits snap amazing electric shots of lightening

Storm chasers on Twitter captured massive thundercloud and lightening above the sea.

The photo was taken from Brighton beach, showing the completely otherworldly scenes.

As it stands the UK might be in for more turbulent weather as temperatures soar.

Chasers are hoping for more storms to hit this year.

In pictures: Londoners make the most of the fleeting warm weather

Brits made the most before the weather turned for the worst once again.

Two girls were snapped smiling and sunning themselves, as they enjoy the beautiful Greenwich Park on Thursday (19 May).

The young ladies dressed for the occasion in activewear, trendy cycling shorts and crop tops.

They basked in the sun alongside many other Londoners, ahead of the chilly rain that hit on Friday (20 May).

Two friends sunbathing in the park. Another hot sunny day in London today with people out and about in Greenwich Park Credit: LNP

Massive rain storm to wash out the UK on Monday

Brits, grab your rain coats and brolly's!

Next week is going to be wet, wet, wet! It has been predicted that the weather will be cloudy, and a total wash out.

Nowhere in the UK will be safe from rain on Monday, as storm clouds swirl around the British Isles.

The rain will mostly hit from the late morning to the early afternoon.

Hot Brit Summer: Will we really see a heatwave?

Summer this year has certainly been off to a turbulent start, with many questioning whether we really will have the hot weather promised.

Despite the grumbling skies and icy rain drops, the UK might still be in for a warm summer yet.

The Met Office predicted that the UK would see warmer than average temperatures.

Experts even say they expect temperatures to be "double" of what Brits have seen in recent years.

In pictures: Gorgeous sunrise despite heavy rain and storms

Sunderland's glowing landscapes were snapped as the clouds lifted and sun broke through the clouds.

Roker Lighthouse was photographed on Thursday morning (19 May).

It is expected to be mild in Sunderland in the coming days, with highs of 15C on Saturday and 17C on Sunday.

Overcast skies and rain is predicted for Monday through to Wednesday.

Sunrise at Roker lighthouse in Sunderland Credit: SWNS

Bone chillingly eerie sights snapped on camera amid UK thunderstorms

The pictures were taken this week during the UK's battering by thunder and lightening.

The spooky snap could have been taken from a movie, and it shows lightening forking across the clouds and lighting up the sky.

A storm over Ventnor on the Isle of Wight, was captured as it whipped up the sea.

Lightening was spotted all across the UK, and thunder rumbled over the British Isles.

Ventnor on the Isle of Wight storm Credit: BNPS

Outlook for the weather for the beginning of next week

The beginning of the week will be unseasonably chilly and rainy.

Monday is predicted to have a 64 per cent chance of rain, with the weather being unsettled.

There could be sunny spells here and there with highs of between 17 and 18C.

Tuesday will be similar, with slightly less rain but possibly more cloud cover.

Is the weather getting warmer by Sunday?

Scotland and England might be in for a warmer weekend as Sunday expected to reach highs of 19C.

Warm weather might be on the cards for Sunday as rain and storms look like they could finally clear up.

London could see highs of 19C, and 17C in the north of England.

The coastlines of the UK may be slightly cooler and foggy as temperatures warm for the rest of the British Isles.

It is likely to be rainy for Ireland on Sunday.

In pictures: Lovely Lyme Regis as sun bakes Brits

Thursday's weather was deliciously warm, and beachgoers made the most of it.

The UK had a break from the battering storms on Thursday (19 May) and the sun came out to play.

Brits sunned themselves on the beach, and some topped up tans while others burnt to a crisp (ouch!).

Dorset was balmy and warm, and some took a dip in the sea to cool off.

A sunbather on the beach enjoying the scorching hot sunshine at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis in Dorset Credit: ©Graham Hunt

BLOOD rain could still hit this weekend

A massive swirl of Saharan dust was whipped up with bulging thunderclouds.

The red dust mixed with rain could still hit this weekend. The UK might still see the orange and red rain drops batter their homes.

Residue and red dust is left coating cars and belongings, though it does not pose any health risks.

In pictures: Brits brave the TORRENTIAL rain

Pictures of this week's "summer" after rain and wind battered the UK.

Two chaps were snapped taking a daring stroll out in the heavy rain on Friday morning (20 May).

They donned a very fitting Union Jack umbrella as they traipsed down towards Oxford Circus.

Commuters and shoppers didn't let the rain stop them enjoying their lunch break and taking in the towering London skyline.

Wet weather returns to London. Shoppers & tourists alike brave heavy showers of rain at Londonâs Oxford Circus Credit: i-Images

Heavy rain in northern Ireland this Sunday

Make the most of Saturday's balmy weather before MORE rain hits on Sunday.

Belfast and the rest of northern Ireland could see torrential rain on Sunday, once again following this weeks complete wash out weather.

The rain looks as though it will move in from the west and sweep across Ireland on Sunday midday, gradually hitting harder.

The storm will then travel easterly towards Scotland, but by the time it reaches Scotland it should have calmed down.

Heavy rain over Ireland on Sunday

England in for a dry evening tonight after blustery day

This week was one of the stormiest the UK has seen for a while, hopefully the weather is due to clear up for the weekend!

The UK has seen blustery, wet and even wild weather this week. Thunder, lightening and strong winds, not exactly the warm sunny weather Brit's had in mind for May!

The Met Office have forecast that for the most of the UK, the rain should clear up for the evening.

Scotland will still see a few isolated showers here and there.

It is predicted Saturday will be a bit warmer for most, still cloudy but with sunny spells.

Thursday's weather extremes

The BBC Weather account has published a list of Thursday's weather extremes.

It was a sweltering day in London with highs of 22.5C recorded at St. James' Park.

Meanwhile, South Newington in Oxfordshire got 21.8mm of rainfall - but Aberdeen in Scotland has a glorious 13.5 hours of sunshine.

Northern Scotland getting the best of the weather today

While many areas in England and Wales are getting a soaking today, the north of Scotland is experiencing the highest temperatures.

The Met Office tweeted: "Northern Scotland has seen the highest temperatures across the UK so far today

"Further south it's feeling much cooler than yesterday."

'Showery and unsettled conditions' for next five days

The Met Office predicted "showery and unsettled" conditions for the next five days.

The country should expect a breezy and cooler Friday with risk of heavier rain in the West.

Temperatures will stay between 11C in the North, rising to the mid-teens elsewhere and reaching 16C in London this afternoon.

But tonight will feel even breezier and chillier, while West Scotland in particular will face persistent showers.

Unsettled weather to come says Met Office

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Weather's going to be a bit more unsettled over the next week.

"This weekend you'll see some rain today, some of the heavy rain moving eastwards across England and the North of the country having showers later.

"The overall picture is for showers with some dry spells, but most people are going to see a bit of rain this weekend.

"Most of that rain will be in the West tomorrow and in the Northwest in the evening.

"It will probably stay relatively fine in the South and East of the country and then on Sunday another front will be bringing showers across from the West.

"Some of these might be thundery perhaps in the Southeast corner and maybe up in the Northwest, with most places feeling cooler particularly going into next week.

"Generally things are cooling off and we'll be seeing a series of weather fronts being brought in from the Atlantic by quite a strong jet stream over the next week."

Early June forecast

Rather changeable at the start of the period, with spells of rain or showers for many areas, some of these heavy and thundery.

A change in weather is likely as we move from May into June, with a shift towards more settled, drier conditions.

Showers still remain a possibility in some places, but a drier end to the period is likely for most.

We can expect temperatures to continue to be warm or very warm, but likely to move back to nearer normal through June.

May 6/4 to be WETTEST on record

Ladbrokes has slashed its odds on this May going down as the wettest on record.

Having been a 2/1 shot earlier this week, the bookies have now cut odds to just 6/4 on this being the wettest May EVER.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: "It's looking increasingly likely this rain isn't going anywhere, and we could be set for a record-breaking wet May as a result."

UK weather has been hotter than Santorini this week

The cooler climate comes after days of scorching sunshine, including the hottest day of the year so far.

Tuesday topped the temperature charts, with the mercury hitting a balmy 27.5C in Heathrow during the afternoon.

It meant the weather was better here than in holiday hotspot Santorini, where it reached only 26C.

But the heat was followed by grey skies and overnight downpours for many.

Heading into this weekend, the UK can expect some rainy weather - from oubreaks of drizzle to full blown thunder and lightning.

Saturday likely to be drier than today

Saturday will most likely be drier and brighter than today, feeling slightly warmer with highs of 18C in some areas.

However, thick clouds will move into western areas bringing rain to the Northwest later.

From Sunday onwards, Brits will experience unsettled bouts of both showers and sunny spells.

Unstable weather could lead to temps reaching 30C

This week’s unstable weather is driven by a plume of humid air from Africa.

It comes as leading bookmaker Coral cut the odds to 4-5 (from 6-4) on temperatures reaching as high as 30C during the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The firm makes it 5-4 for this month to be a record hot May, while it is 1-2 for this summer to be the hottest ever in the UK.

“Our betting suggests we could be set for glorious weather during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, as we make it odds-on for temperatures to reach as high as 30C,” said Coral’s John Hill.

“Looking further ahead, the odds continue to fall on this summer being the hottest ever in the UK,” added Hill.

What is the blood rain phenomenon?

Blood rain is a term for red-hued rain, which is often the result strong winds and storms whipping dust and sand up into the air, which remain airborne and carried across for several miles.

The Met Office explained that blood rain occurs when “relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles get mixed into rain”, thus giving the rain a red appearance as it falls.

Blood rain is not a very common phenomenon, as there needs to be fairly high concentrations of red dust in the rain for it to actually appear red in colour.

The Met Office website continued: “The dust we see is usually yellow or brown and mixed in very low concentrations – so the rain would look just the same as usual. The only difference would be that you might find a thin film of dust on your car or windows after the water has evaporated.”