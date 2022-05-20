ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fighting Critical Race Theory, an American recession, and more from Fox News Opinion

By Fox News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host voices his concerns over Biden giving the World Health Organization power over our public health system. Continue reading…. FIGHTING CRITICAL RACE THEORY – The law is a parent's best weapon. Continue reading…. DR. MARC SIEGEL – Baby formula...

Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene to right-wing Catholic site: How come "God hasn't destroyed" America?

Last Thursday, on the eve of testifying in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent her from running for re-election, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the legendary or notorious Georgia Republican, granted an hourlong interview in her home to an unlikely outlet: the far-right Catholic news organization Church Militant, which for years has positioned itself as one of the noisiest and most outlandish partisans in the Roman Catholic Church's ongoing fight with itself. Greene is an evangelical Protestant, not a Catholic, but Church Militant is making the most of this opportunity, and has featured segments of the interview all week, starting with its opening video on Monday, entitled "Marjorie for Pope."
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
Fox News

Bill Maher says Biden isn't mentally 'that different' than before, insists he's 'actually better'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher pushed back against the notion that President Biden has had a mental decline in recent years, suggesting he's "actually better" than ever. On Friday's "Overtime" segment on YouTube, Maher read a viewer question directed to former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile, who was asked who was going to be the Democratic candidate in 2024. Brazile responded by pointing to the president's previous remarks asserting he intends to seek a second term.
Daily Mail

The Democratic Party and Kamala Harris are ranked the most UNPOPULAR out of nine political figures and institutions including Trump, Biden, DeSantis, Disney the Supreme Court and the Republican Party, new poll shows

The Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris are less popular and viewed more unfavorably than the Republican Party, former President Donald Trump and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. A new NBC News poll published Monday shows that when Americans were asked their feelings towards entities and individuals, the Democratic...
Fox News

Elon Musk triggers liberals with tweet on ‘Biden’s mistake’: ‘Proof being rich doesn’t make you smart’

Elon Musk’s tweet on how President Joe Biden was elected compared to how he's governing caused a big uproar among Twitter leftists this week. The world’s richest man gave his assessment on the current commander-in-chief's boring presidential campaign, knocking Biden and his administration for acting as if they had a mandate to change the country.
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
