The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Brewers-Padres prediction and pick. This is one of the best matchups in the entire MLB. The Brewers are currently leading the NL Central with a 26-16 record. That record has earned them a two-game lead in the hotly contested division. The Padres have an even better record at 28-13, but unfortunately for them, they play in the NL West. The Los Angeles Dodgers are still the kings of the west, meaning that San Diego is in second place in the division. The first game of this series went into extras, so it’s fair to expect this matchup to be another exciting one. Let’s cut to the chase and get into the pick.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO