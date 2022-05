One of the largest malls in the country to shop at is in Montgomery County, writes Unindita Bhatia for The Travel. There are several malls in the United States with many stores and lots of areas to walk. Some say, with the advent of online shopping (as well as home delivery) that the mall culture is slowly dying, but The Travel says mall culture doesn’t just vanish.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO