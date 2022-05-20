ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Hunter Biden saga: NBC News joins NYT, WaPo, Politico in verifying laptop dismissed as Russian disinfo in 2020

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC News is the latest legacy news organization to offer delayed legitimacy to the Hunter Biden scandal after downplaying the revelations from his laptop during the 2020 presidential election. NBC published a story Thursday headlined, "Analysis of Hunter Biden's hard drive shows he, his firm took in about $11...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 108

Stamp Collector
4d ago

They have to position themselves for the impending impeachment. It’s hard to run with a major news story when you discounted its legitimacy.

Reply(7)
54
nope
4d ago

Yup. Done with the approval and assistance of the Democratic Party. The same party that used phony investigations to keep a Republican president under control. The same party dragging us into yet another war, uses race to control, hands out cash for votes…. What’s on your ballot???

Reply(9)
32
FAM12
4d ago

I thought it was Russian disinformation? Lol. Anyone have that list of intelligence officials that signed a letter stating that was a fact.

Reply
38
