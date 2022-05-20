Friday's PGA Championship weather forecast could mean golfers are in for a brutal day
Despite some scores above par (sorry, Tiger) on Thursday at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, we saw some guys like Rory McIlroy go low.
That might be A LOT tougher on Friday given the weather report that’s shaping up for Round 2.
There will be wind blowing between 20 and 25 MPH, with gusts up to 40. There’s a chance of thunderstorms later in the day. And it’s going to be HOT, which means everyone’s going to have hydrate a lot.
If you’re one of those people who roots for chaos at majors — I love the U.S. Open, for what it’s worth — then this might be the day of golf for you!
Let’s get nuts!
