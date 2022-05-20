ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

‘Dateline’ examines ‘accidental’ death of Upstate New York wife and mother, Leslie Neulander

By Stephanie Thompson
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tNzcA_0fktbNMn00

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” when Leslie Neulander, an Upstate New York wife and mother, dies after what appears to be an accidental fall in the shower, two friends join forces to seek justice on her behalf.

Andrea Canning reports on the latest twists and the final chapter in the case.

Here’s a preview of Canning’s report:

In a quiet suburban town outside of Syracuse, New York, there’s a street called Shalimar Way, a winding cul-de-sac lined with well-adorned mansions swimming pools and tennis courts.

Take a final turn and there behind the trees lies one of the street’s crown jewels, an 8,000 square-foot home owned by a couple who seemed to have it all: a close family, wealth, prestige.

MEGAN COLEMAN: They were — very involved in the community. Both of them spent their lives giving back.

Life was good here, that is until the morning of September 17, 2012.

911 CALL , JENNA: Oh my god, oh my god, my mother! My mommy!!

It was just before 8:30 a.m. Dr. Robert Neulander, an OB-GYN, had returned from a jog to discover his wife, Leslie, on the floor of the bathroom shower. He yelled to his 23-year-old daughter, Jenna to call for help.

911 CALL , JENNA: My mother’s, I don’t know if she’s breathing but she’s laying on the ground in the shower.

911 OPERATOR: Is she unconscious?

911 CALL , JENNA: Um, I, I don’t know, I’m not–

911 OPERATOR: Is she awake?

911 CALL , JENNA: She’s — I don’t think she’s awake, I need to go over there to see if she is OK.

Jenna headed for her parents’ bathroom.

911 CALL , JENNA: Oh my God, there’s blood everywhere!

911 OPERATOR: Ma’am? Take a deep breath. We’re going to get somebody started. Ma’am?

911 CALL , JENNA: Oh my God, daddy!

911 OPERATOR: OK.

Watch “Dateline: The House on Shalimar Way” Friday on NBC4 at 9 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Canning
Person
Megan Coleman
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dateline#Upstate New York#911#Nbc News
papermag.com

Kristin Chenoweth Is Connected to the Girl Scout Murders of 1977

They say you can’t go home again, but Kristin Chenoweth is returning to the Oklahoma suburbs searching for closure. In a new Hulu series, titled Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders, Chenoweth recounts the haunting story of a brutal summer camping trip in which three girls from the actress’ Oklahoma troop, ages eight through 10, were raped and murdered.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Police: Teen justified in shooting death of other teen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old was shot and killed on Village Drive in Jackson on Saturday, May 21. Investigators believe the alleged shooter’s actions were justified. Homeowners in the area said they heard what sounded like a car crash before hearing someone scream for help. Jackson police said Christopher Patton, 15, and two other […]
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy