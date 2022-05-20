‘Dateline’ examines ‘accidental’ death of Upstate New York wife and mother, Leslie Neulander

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” when Leslie Neulander, an Upstate New York wife and mother, dies after what appears to be an accidental fall in the shower, two friends join forces to seek justice on her behalf.

Andrea Canning reports on the latest twists and the final chapter in the case.

Here’s a preview of Canning’s report:

In a quiet suburban town outside of Syracuse, New York, there’s a street called Shalimar Way, a winding cul-de-sac lined with well-adorned mansions swimming pools and tennis courts.

Take a final turn and there behind the trees lies one of the street’s crown jewels, an 8,000 square-foot home owned by a couple who seemed to have it all: a close family, wealth, prestige.

MEGAN COLEMAN: They were — very involved in the community. Both of them spent their lives giving back.

Life was good here, that is until the morning of September 17, 2012.

911 CALL , JENNA: Oh my god, oh my god, my mother! My mommy!!

It was just before 8:30 a.m. Dr. Robert Neulander, an OB-GYN, had returned from a jog to discover his wife, Leslie, on the floor of the bathroom shower. He yelled to his 23-year-old daughter, Jenna to call for help.

911 CALL , JENNA: My mother’s, I don’t know if she’s breathing but she’s laying on the ground in the shower.

911 OPERATOR: Is she unconscious?

911 CALL , JENNA: Um, I, I don’t know, I’m not–

911 OPERATOR: Is she awake?

911 CALL , JENNA: She’s — I don’t think she’s awake, I need to go over there to see if she is OK.

Jenna headed for her parents’ bathroom.

911 CALL , JENNA: Oh my God, there’s blood everywhere!

911 OPERATOR: Ma’am? Take a deep breath. We’re going to get somebody started. Ma’am?

911 CALL , JENNA: Oh my God, daddy!

911 OPERATOR: OK.

Watch “Dateline: The House on Shalimar Way” Friday on NBC4 at 9 p.m.