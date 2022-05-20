ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overturned big rig closes lanes on I-95 in Virginia

By Scott Wise
 4 days ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A tractor-trailer crash closed all traffic lanes on Interstate 95 north in Colonial Heights on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near Southpark Boulevard (mile marker 53), according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers said a box truck overturned when the driver overcorrected in an attempt to avoid traffic coming onto I-95 from the Washington Street ramp.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver was not injured.

State Police also noted the truck was not hauling any hazardous materials.

Traffic, which was backed up more than five miles at about 8:30 a.m., was backed up for about a mile by 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

