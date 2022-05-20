ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

IA voting: shorter early voting period, new rules

By Zach Fisher
ourquadcities.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa voters can now cast their ballot for the June 7 Primary election and voters are trying to keep up with recent election law changes. “Trying to for the most part but it seems like things are getting tweaked around a little too much sometimes,” said Wil...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

What will change with new Iowa bottle bill

PELLA, Iowa — A new bottle and can redemption law has been settled on by Iowa lawmakers after a decade of attempts to re-write it. Under the new measure, grocers and other retailers can opt out of accepting cans and bottles. Those who do still redeem cans and bottles will be compensated at three cents […]
PELLA, IA
KCCI.com

Monday is important deadline for Iowa voters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa voters are up against some deadlines Monday for the upcoming primary election. Monday is the last day Iowans can pre-register for voting, and it's the last day to request an absentee ballot to get mailed to homes. For those who missed getting an absentee...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa lawmakers approve casino moratorium

DES MOINES — With Cedar Rapids casino backers on the cusp of applying again for a state license, the Iowa Legislature with scant notice Monday approved a moratorium on issuing any new approvals for casinos for two years. The moratorium, a new topic that came up in what appears...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

Statehouse updates: Removing taxes from worker bonuses, approving semi-automatic rifles for hunting

DES MOINES, Iowa — After weeks of inactivity, Iowa lawmakers returned to the statehouse Monday getting to work on a number of final measures. One of those bills to pass was Senate File 2367, a measure to remove sales tax from feminine hygiene products as well as child and adult diapers. Also included in the bill, the removal of income tax on bonuses approved by Gov. Kim Reynolds which were delivered to police officers, teachers, child care workers, and correctional officers.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, IA
Elections
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
Polk County, IA
Government
County
Polk County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
KELOLAND TV

Iowa House kills Reynolds’ $55M private school voucher plan

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley says Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to divert about $55 million from public schools to private school scholarships will not pass in the Iowa House because of a lack of Republican support. The plan called for taxpayer-funded scholarships for...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Gov. Reynolds' Iowa education bill won’t advance this session

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Speaker of the House Rep. Pat Grassley told reporters Monday that Gov. Kim Reynolds’ plan touse state money to fund scholarships at private schools will not advance this session. The controversial bill was a major sticking point holding up the completion of the...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Iowa Senate passes bottle bill

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Lawmakers in the Iowa Senate passed a revised bottle bill, this version of the bill is what the house had passed a month ago. Changes to Iowa’s bottle bill include an option for grocers to opt out of can and bottle redemption. Also...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa legislators back to work Monday to hammer out budget deal

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse Monday, with the goal of reaching a deal on the state budget and ending the legislative session. The biggest issue that has stalled the session and kept most lawmakers home over the past month is Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice plan. The governor wants to shift tens of millions of dollars to help up to 10,000 students go to private school instead of public school.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Absentee Voting#Iowa Legislature
iheart.com

Program for Polk County Residents to Team Up For Solar

(West Des Moines, IA) -- Many towns in the Des Moines area are helping home owners find a more affordable way to get solar through a group buying program. West Des Moines Development Coordinator Linda Schemmel says, "Residential systems are usually smaller. Sometimes it's hard to get a contractor to give you a price, or the pricing is higher because it's a small job." Schemmel says Grow Solar Polk County gives a homeowner the ability to aggregate a solar project with other neighbors or friends, and get better pricing from a contractor because then they'll have a bigger project. The price of solar for an individual home in Iowa can cost up to $19,000. Workshops to learn more about Grow Solar and get started are happening in West Des Moines June 8th. They're also happening in Des Moines, Urbandale, Pleasant Hill, and Granger. Learn More.
POLK COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

BOTTLE BILL PASSES IOWA LEGISLATURE

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 44 YEARS, STATE LAWMAKERS HAVE VOTED TO MAKE CHANGES IN IOWA’S POPULAR “BOTTLE BILL. THE LEGISLATION WOULD LET GROCERY STORES STOP ACCEPTING EMPTY BOTTLES AND CANS AND PAYING DEPOSITS. REDEMPTION CENTERS WOULD SEE THEIR PER CONTAINER HANDLING FEE INCREASED TO THREE CENTS. WHOLESALE...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' school voucher program fails to pass

The Iowa Legislature returned to the Capitol Monday to convene for what's expected to be the final week of the legislative session.Driving the news: Lawmakers on Monday decided the future of two major bills: school choice and bottle bill reform.State of play: Gov. Kim Reynolds' heavily pushed private school scholarship program is tabled following disagreement among House Republicans, according to the Register.The program would have diverted $55 million in public school funding for the creation of a state-run scholarship fund that low-income Iowans could use to attend private school.Yes, but: Lawmakers in rural areas said they were concerned the bill...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer – Iowa Cash Rent up 10%

The statewide average cash rent for Iowa cropland jumped 10% to $256 an acre, according to an Iowa State University annual survey. The surge, driven by exceptionally strong corn and soybean prices, pegs the statewide rate at it’s third highest level on record and its highest mark since 2014.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Boaters Must ‘Clean, Drain & Dry’ Or Face Up To A $500 Fine

Statewide Iowa — Forecasters say warmer weather should arrive by Friday, assuring there will be thousands of pleasure boats on Iowa’s waterways for the start of the holiday weekend. Kim Bogenschutz, aquatic invasive species program coordinator for the Iowa DNR, urges all boaters and anglers to “Clean, Drain,...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Solid Waste Agency increasing fees on July 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency will be changing tipping fees and rates starting July 1. Landfill tipping fee will increase to $42.00 per ton; minimum disposal fees for cars/SUVS/minivans will remain at $10.00 per load; pickups/full-size vans will remain at $20.00 per load.
LINN COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Van Lancker outraises Miller in secretary of state primary

Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker has outpaced Linn County Auditor Joel Miller in fundraising ahead of this year’s only competitive Democratic primary for an Iowa statewide office. The gap has allowed Van Lancker to spend substantially more to raise his name ID ahead of the June 7 election.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
iastate.edu

Cash Rental Rates Rise Significantly across Iowa

AMES, Iowa – Stronger commodity prices and farmland values are leading to higher cash rents across most of the state. The most recent annual survey of cash rental rates for Iowa farmland showed that rates increased an average of 10.3% in 2022, to $256 per acre. This is the...
AMES, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

Central Iowa company accused of acting as a front for Chinese manufacturer

Underground Magnetics of Johnston, Iowa, is accused of falsely claiming that its Chinese-made products for locating critical infrastructure underground are made in the U.S. (Screen shot from Underground Magnetics training video via U.S. District Court filings) A central Iowa business is being sued in federal court for allegedly claiming that...
JOHNSTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy