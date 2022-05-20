IA voting: shorter early voting period, new rules

(West Des Moines, IA) -- Many towns in the Des Moines area are helping home owners find a more affordable way to get solar through a group buying program. West Des Moines Development Coordinator Linda Schemmel says, "Residential systems are usually smaller. Sometimes it's hard to get a contractor to give you a price, or the pricing is higher because it's a small job." Schemmel says Grow Solar Polk County gives a homeowner the ability to aggregate a solar project with other neighbors or friends, and get better pricing from a contractor because then they'll have a bigger project. The price of solar for an individual home in Iowa can cost up to $19,000. Workshops to learn more about Grow Solar and get started are happening in West Des Moines June 8th. They're also happening in Des Moines, Urbandale, Pleasant Hill, and Granger. Learn More.

POLK COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO