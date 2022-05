All four area Class 1A track programs got their final tuneups in on Saturday, as they all hit the 1A Invitational in Limon. What began several years ago to give the smallest schools in the state their own showcase, as they were lumped in with 2A by CHSAA, has become the final chance for those same schools to get kids qualified for the official Class 1A state meet.

IDALIA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO