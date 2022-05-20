ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metea Valley High School student honored with surprise $10K grant

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

One Chicago-area high school senior is getting $10,000 special surprise. This is thanks to someone she doesn't even know. The student will be able to cash the check to help pay for college, medical bills, to donate to charity or put a down payment on a first home.

On Friday, Keith Melaragno, a retired Chicago executive, who has given back to charities and help kids and young student athletes for decades and Emely Oviedo, a former student athlete at Bloom Township High School and now a junior in college at Governors State University previewed the special grant surprise on ABC 7 at 7 a.m.

Around 8:45 a.m., Jocelyn Grabow, who attends Metea Valley High School in Aurora, was announced as the recipient of the "Making A Difference On & Off The Field" award, presented by Buddy's HELPERS.

Grabow has a weighted cumulative GPA of 4.3095 and has been on the Honor Roll since 2018. She has achieved a GPA of 3.6 or higher every semester of high school to date. Grabow has also been on the Metea Valley High School Varsity Girls Soccer Team since 2019.

Naperville high school senior receives big grant for her work in the community

Naperville, Ill (CBS) -- A bit of suspense at Metea Valley High School in Naperville Friday. A senior soccer player was just surprised with a very big check in front of 2,000 students and staff. CBS 2's Audrina Bigos was there to help with the surprise and present the big $10,000 dollar check to Jocelyn Grabow -- who had no idea it was coming. She wasn't chosen for grades or athletic ability. She was picked for giving back to the community... and helping people she's never met. "It's an honor and I'm shocked. You said it. I was shaking," Grabow said. "If you look at Jocelyn's resume, it's unbelievable as far as what she's done to give back to her community, and again, to people she's never met. And that's kind of the key to the whole award," said Keith Melaragno, former PepsiCo executive. The grant is named after Keith. The $10,000 can be used for college, a charity, or a down payment on a home. it's part of the making a difference on and off the field campaign run by buddy's helpers. 
