Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Cameron, west central Lafayette, Jefferson Davis, southern Evangeline, Acadia, southeastern Calcasieu, Vermilion and west central St. Landry Parishes through 800 AM CDT At 710 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Welsh to 8 miles north of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Crowley, Abbeville, Eunice, Jennings, Rayne, Kaplan, Church Point, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Arthur, Basile, Iota, Gueydan, Mermentau, Fenton, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Freshwater City, Hayes, Forked Island and Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 38 and 94. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
