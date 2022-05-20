ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 07:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-20 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 07:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-23 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: South Laramie Range LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW AND LOW VISIBILITY ALONG THE INTERSTATE 80 SUMMIT THIS MORNING Current webcams near Vedauwoo show moderate to heavy snowfall and slick roads this morning as a band of snow moves east across the area. This snowfall is expected to continue through 900 AM MDT before tapering off before noon. An additional 1 inch of snow may fall this morning before conditions improve. Motorists can expect visibility around one half mile and moderate snow and fog. Reduce speeds and allow extra travel time this morning.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Paradox Valley, Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-24 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, 294 BELOW 9000 FEET AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET AS WELL AS UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONES 490 AND 491 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207, 290, 490, AND 491 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin and Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 07:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-25 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley Wednesday afternoon 100 to 105 degrees. Maximum temperatures in the lower Sierra foothills Wednesday afternoon 98 to 103 degrees. High temperatures in the Kern River Valley Wednesday afternoon in the upper 90s. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, lower Sierra Nevada foothills, and Kern River Valley. * WHEN...From 7 AM PDT until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate risk for heat-related illnesses for people new to the area and heat-sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic aliments.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 11:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northeastern Geneva County in southeastern Alabama Western Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until noon CDT. * At 1126 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Daleville to near Taylor, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Fort Rucker, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Cowarts, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Malvern, Rehobeth, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Haleburg, Memphis, Waterford and Wilson Mill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 715 AM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. For the Little Osage River Basin...including Horton...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Osage River near Horton. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 45.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs at the gage site. Low lying areas along Route D near Stotesbury flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 40.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 43.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 41.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 43.3 feet on 02/24/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VERNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 05:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Escambia A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ESCAMBIA AND SANTA ROSA COUNTIES At 542 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Molino to 11 miles south of Jay to 5 miles north of Point Baker to near Roeville to 3 miles east of Bagdad, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Milton, Brewton, East Brewton, Jay, Pollard, Riverview, Roeville and Point Baker. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Escambia, southwestern Covington, Okaloosa and eastern Santa Rosa Counties through 815 AM CDT At 713 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Roeville, or 12 miles east of Bagdad, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Crestview, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Baker, Navarre, Laurel Hill and Cinco Bayou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax; Nash The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Nash County in central North Carolina Northwestern Edgecombe County in central North Carolina Halifax County in central North Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 505 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Louisburg to 8 miles southwest of Nashville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rocky Mount, Roanoke Rapids, Nashville, Halifax, Dortches, Red Oak, Enfield, Weldon, Spring Hope and Whitakers. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-25 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Acadia; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; St. Landry; Vermilion Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Cameron, west central Lafayette, Jefferson Davis, southern Evangeline, Acadia, southeastern Calcasieu, Vermilion and west central St. Landry Parishes through 800 AM CDT At 710 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Welsh to 8 miles north of Rockefeller Wildlife Range. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Crowley, Abbeville, Eunice, Jennings, Rayne, Kaplan, Church Point, Welsh, Iowa, Lake Arthur, Basile, Iota, Gueydan, Mermentau, Fenton, Rockefeller Wildlife Range, Freshwater City, Hayes, Forked Island and Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 38 and 94. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 740 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Driscoll to Premont, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsville, Premont, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Riviera, Palito Blanco, La Gloria, Ricardo, Kingsville Naval Air Station and Loyola Beach. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 682 and 708. US Highway 77 between mile markers 682 and 708. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 18:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Central Franklin County in western Massachusetts Northwestern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Becket, or 7 miles southeast of Pittsfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Westfield, Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton, Easthampton, Southampton, Hadley, Sunderland, Hatfield, Williamsburg, Huntington, Leverett, Russell, Westhampton, Whately, Chester, Blandford, Chesterfield, Worthington and Goshen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Rowan The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 213 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Albemarle, or 6 miles north of Plyler, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Rowan County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 07:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Okaloosa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Florida, including the following counties, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 637 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of thunderstorms producing very heavy rain over the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain may fall in a very short period of time. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Milton, Bagdad, Oriole Beach, Navarre, Roeville, Navarre Beach, Harold, Parkerville, Floridale, Indian Ford, Broxson, Ward Basin, Pine Bluff, Kellys Mill, Holt, Galt City, Holley, Munson, Harper and Woodlawn Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN GLASSCOCK NORTHEASTERN MIDLAND...SOUTHEASTERN MARTIN AND SOUTHWESTERN HOWARD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hoke, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Hoke; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Scotland The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Moore County in central North Carolina Scotland County in central North Carolina Southeastern Montgomery County in central North Carolina Eastern Richmond County in central North Carolina Hoke County in central North Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 231 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles south of Biscoe to near Hamlet to near Cheraw State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Southern Pines, Rockingham, Raeford, Carthage, Pinehurst, Hamlet, Aberdeen, Maxton and Hoffman. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Suwannee County in northern Florida Southeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Cleveland, Polk, Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 16:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cleveland; Polk; Rutherford TORNADO WATCH 264 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CLEVELAND POLK RUTHERFORD
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bennington, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bennington; Windham The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Washington County in east central New York Eastern Rensselaer County in east central New York Bennington County in southern Vermont Windham County in southern Vermont * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Salem to near Pittsfield, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Bennington, North Adams, Brattleboro, Hoosick Falls, Arlington, Londonderry, Townshend, Salem, Manchester, Stratton, Adams, Williamstown, Shaftsbury, Pownal, Cheshire, Dorset, Berlin, Wilmington and Cambridge. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Androscoggin, Aroostook, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford, Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Aroostook; Franklin; Kennebec; Oxford; Penobscot; Piscataquis; Somerset SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 262 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS ME . MAINE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDROSCOGGIN AROOSTOOK FRANKLIN KENNEBEC OXFORD PENOBSCOT PISCATAQUIS SOMERSET
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME

