With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching many are ready to welcome the unofficial start of summer by heading to the beach. New York City runs 14 miles of sand across more than a half-dozen public beaches: Coney Island and Manhattan beaches in Brooklyn; Midland, Cedar Grove, Wolfe's Pond and South beaches on Staten Island; Orchard Beach in the Bronx; and Rockaway Beach in Queens. All of them will officially open this Saturday with lifeguards on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 12.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO