Flood Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 10:25 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 11:31 AM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 12:07 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 25/11 AM 3.1 1.5 1.6 1.0 Minor 26/12 AM 3.2 1.6 1.5 1.0 Minor 26/12 PM 3.0 1.4 1.5 1.0 Minor 27/12 AM 3.1 1.5 1.4 1.0 Minor 27/01 PM 3.0 1.4 1.5 1.0 Minor 28/01 AM 3.2 1.6 1.5 1.0 Minor

SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO