Child, 1, dies after being found in a hot vehicle at a Tennessee day care, police say

The body of a Tennessee man was recovered on Kentucky Lake Sunday hours after his unoccupied fishing boat was located on the water. The TWRA was notified of the unoccupied boat about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in an area of Kentucky Lake in Henry County and a computer check showed it was registered to 60-year old Daniel Keeling of Humboldt, Tennessee.

HUMBOLDT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO