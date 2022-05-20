ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Child, 1, dies after being found in a hot vehicle at a Tennessee day care, police say

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 1-year-old child has died after being found in a hot vehicle outside a Tennessee day care...

www.nbcnews.com

Dennis Jenkins
4d ago

my heart hurts reading this. this happens to often..sorry little one u had to deal with that pain u suffered in that hot vehicle

11
Brittany Reynolds
4d ago

NO...people, this is not a new concept. There is no possible way that you have not heard of not leaving a child or an animal in a hot car. You do not live under a rock! This has been explained to the general public a million times every single year! There are NO EXCUSES! NONE! Don't do it and if you do and your child or your animal dies, you should be charged with murder. The way I see it, if people are still doing this, with all the warnings that are put out about this every single year, they're doing it intentionally. Murder charge. No exceptions!

7
Tammy Foster
4d ago

This is why some people don't need kids. So heartbreaking.

16
vnexplorer.net

Toddler dies after being left in vehicle outside Memphis daycare

© Provided by New York Daily News The boy’s death came as a heat wave swept across the region. A 1-year-old was found unresponsive inside a hot car parked outside a Tennessee daycare on scorching afternoon with temperatures in the 90s. Officers with the Memphis Police Department responded...
MEMPHIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Mosley Man Found Guilty of Second Degree Murder in 2019 Stabbing

Following a two-day trial in Obion County Circuit Court, a jury has found a Union City man guilty on charges of second degree murder. 34 year old Tony Markee Mosley was charged in the stabbing death of 20 year old DeCora Alexander, a UT-Martin student from South Fulton. The body...
UNION CITY, TN
lite987whop.com

Tennessee boater drowns in Kentucky Lake

The body of a Tennessee man was recovered on Kentucky Lake Sunday hours after his unoccupied fishing boat was located on the water. The TWRA was notified of the unoccupied boat about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in an area of Kentucky Lake in Henry County and a computer check showed it was registered to 60-year old Daniel Keeling of Humboldt, Tennessee.
HUMBOLDT, TN
WREG

Victim identified in deadly Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in Orange Mound Friday night. The family has identified the victim as 48-year-old Carlos Jackson. The incident happened around 11 p.m. at Kimball and Kimball Cove. “I heard a lot of [gunshots.] I thought somebody was beating on the door,” Burks said. Rose Burks says she […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

One person airlifted after crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was airlifted following a Friday crash in Jonesboro. Jonesboro police said the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car at Cotton Street and East Highland. Officers could not offer any details regarding the conditions of those involved in the crash. Crews cleared the...
JONESBORO, AR
NBC News

Arkansas teen opens food truck a week after graduating high school

Grant Hoffpauir from Wynne, Arkansas, graduated high school student and made his dreams a reality by opening his own food truck. Hoffpauir was born with Down syndrome, and his parents say they started “early in age advocating for him to be the best”. WMC’s Briseida Holguin reports.May 21, 2022.
WYNNE, AR
