Child, 1, dies after being found in a hot vehicle at a Tennessee day care, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 1-year-old child has died after being found in a hot vehicle outside a Tennessee day care...www.nbcnews.com
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 1-year-old child has died after being found in a hot vehicle outside a Tennessee day care...www.nbcnews.com
my heart hurts reading this. this happens to often..sorry little one u had to deal with that pain u suffered in that hot vehicle
NO...people, this is not a new concept. There is no possible way that you have not heard of not leaving a child or an animal in a hot car. You do not live under a rock! This has been explained to the general public a million times every single year! There are NO EXCUSES! NONE! Don't do it and if you do and your child or your animal dies, you should be charged with murder. The way I see it, if people are still doing this, with all the warnings that are put out about this every single year, they're doing it intentionally. Murder charge. No exceptions!
This is why some people don't need kids. So heartbreaking.
Comments / 33