Heidi Elizabeth Karn Barker, 38, of Lawrence died Sunday May 8th, 2022 at the University of Kansas Medical Center after a lifetime of exhibiting strength and perseverance. Heidi was born July 27th, 1983 at Lawrence, KS, the daughter of George and Tracie Karn. She was a 2001 graduate of McLouth High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from The University of Kansas in 2005. Heidi was also a longtime employee at The University of Kansas and was a proud Jayhawk. She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of McLouth. Heidi was an avid reader, history buff, and a talented pianist. She was an adventurous traveler, lover of big dogs and fat cats, and cherished bringing joy to her loved ones, especially around the holidays.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO