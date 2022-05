Jamie Krueger will represent the towns of Union and Helvetia on the Manawa School Board following the resignation of Bobbi Jo Pethke. “Being a school board member is a great honor and responsibility,” she said. “I am excited to bring advocacy for the students, staff and community alike. I look forward to engaging with the community and understanding and advocating for their needs. Communication is key in a role such as this one. I am hopeful I can represent Zone 3 constituents in a positive, professional manner.”

