This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Jaynie Fedell, who volunteers for the St. Aloysius Track Team. Fedell is a mother of two children that she loves to incorporate into her many projects throughout her lifetime. She stated that her helpful attitude is reflected in life including in her career as a Real Estate Agent, helping others find their dream homes. Fedell’s hobbies also include participating in creative outlets such as painting and creating floral arrangements along with competing in local walk races.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO